Other than changing Eve’s outfit and earrings, players can also change up her appearance by changing her hairstyle. However, the process of doing so is not as straightforward. In this guide, we will teach you how to unlock the hair salon in Stellar Blade, as well as the various hairstyles that Eve can use.
Stellar Blade – Hair Salon Unlock Guide
As mentioned above, changing Eve’s hair in Stellar Blade is not something that you can immediately do. To be specific, players will have to unlock the hair salon to be able to change Eve’s hairstyle.
To unlock the hair salon, players must first make enough progress in Stellar Blade to reach Xion. After a while, the player will talk with Lily, who gives the player the ability to use the drone as a ranged weapon. Once that happens, players will be able to get the First Customer side quest.
The First Customer side quest is available in Xion City. Walking down the main road, the player will bunp into Kasim, an augmented human with no eyes, nose, or mouth. He will make comments about Eve’s hair, and the player can go after him. After a short talk, he will give the player the Side Quest.
To finish the quest, the player must find Kasim’s Scissors, Dryer, and Straightener. These items can be found in the Wasteland Junkyard. After finding the items, the player can then return to Xion and return the items to Kasim. Afterward, the hair salon will be unlocked.
Stellar Blade – All Available Hairstyles
A total of 13 hairstyles are available for Eve, including the one she starts the game with. Unlocking these hairstyles require a one-time payment of certain materials. After paying the initial payment, players can then freely switch between hairstyles.
Each hairstyle has four alternate colors, so players can choose whatever color they want for their hairstyle.
Planet Diving Tail
This hairstyle is available by default to Eve. Its alternate colors are:
- Black
- Brown
- Blue
- Red
A Daughter’s Memories
To unlock A Daughter’s Memories, players must use the following materials:
- Advanced Polymer Material x30
- Polymer Material x45
As for alternate colors, players can choose from the following:
- Black
- Brown
- Blonde
- Red
Gothic Age
To unlock Gothic Age, players must use the following materials:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
As for alternate colors, players can choose from the following:
- Purple
- Grey
- Brown
- Blonde
Hatsukoi
To unlock Hatsukoi, players must use the following materials:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
As for alternate colors, players can choose from the following:
- Black
- Red
- Dark Green
- Dark Blue
Kasim’s Choice
To unlock Kasim’s Choice, players must use the following materials:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
As for alternate colors, players can choose from the following:
- Black
- Brown
- Light Brown
- Blue
Kasim’s Signature
To unlock Kasim’s Signature, players must use the following materials:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
As for alternate colors, players can choose from the following:
- Black
- Red
- Grey
- Green
Katana
To unlock Katana, players must use the following materials:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
As for alternate colors, players can choose from the following:
- Black
- Dark Blue
- Red
- Light Brown
Originative
To unlock Originative, players must use the following materials:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
As for alternate colors, players can choose from the following:
- Black
- Grey
- Blue
- Red
Peach Fragrance
To unlock Peach Fragrance, players must use the following materials:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
As for alternate colors, players can choose from the following:
- Black
- Light Brown
- Grey
- Auburn
Princess of Xion
To unlock Princess of Xion, players must use the following materials:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
As for alternate colors, players can choose from the following:
- Black
- Brown
- Light Brown
- Red
The Cutest
To unlock The Cutest, players must use the following materials:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
As for alternate colors, players can choose from the following:
- Black
- Blonde
- Blue
- Red
Vacation
To unlock Vacation, players must use the following materials:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
As for alternate colors, players can choose from the following:
- Black
- Red
- Brown
- Beige
Valentine
To unlock Vacation, players must use the following materials:
- Extreme Polymer Material x25
- Advanced Polymer Material x50
- Polymer Material x75
As for alternate colors, players can choose from the following:
- Black
- Dark Brown
- Dark Blue
- Green
That’s all for our guide on how to unlock the Hair Salon in Stellar Blade, as well as all of the hairstyles that players can unlock for Eve. Stellar Blade is available exclusively on the PlayStation 5.
Want more of the latest gaming news, updates, and video game releases? Subscribe now to the ClutchPoints Gaming Newsletter to receive your weekly dose of video game information.