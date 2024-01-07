The Knicks' new addition OG Anunoby is showcasing his skills in the Media Capital of the world.

The New York Knicks found themselves in fourth place on Saturday evening after a 121-105 win over the Washington Wizards on the road.

The Knicks won a first round series last year for the first time in what seemed like forever. Now they're hoping to build on last season with former Raptors contributor OG Anunoby playing his best basketball for his new team.

Knicks star guard Jalen Brunson had a hilarious reaction to teammate Josh Hart's impact during a recent 36-point win over the Philadelphia 76ers. National pundit Stephen A. Smith practically lost his mind over the Knicks' surprisingly large victory over Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey's squad.

The Knicks' win over the Wizards highlighted the strength of their newest addition Anunoby, an athletic forward with incredible skills who has battled injuries for much of his career. If trends continue, he may have found himself a new home in the Big Apple.

Anunoby's Crazy Knicks Stat, Revealed

Anunoby's impact is being felt at both ends of the court. The ex-Indiana Hoosier can jump out of the gym, and he can also affect a basketball game in more ways than just scoring and dunking, as highlighted by reporter Tommy Beer on X.

Update:

OG is +85 in his first four games a Knick. No other player in franchise history has been north of +60 thru four games — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 7, 2024

Anunoby had nine points, two rebounds and five assists on Saturday. He's still easing into his role on Tom Thibodeau's team, and doing his best to stay up to speed with the Knicks' offensive and defensive schemes.

So far, so good for Anunoby, who has stayed healthy this season despite several difficult injuries over the course of his NBA career.

Randle, Brunson Go Off vs. Wizards

The Knicks' dynamic duo of Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson combined for 62 points vs. Washington.

Randle's improvement over the years has been incredible to watch. He's improved the range on his jump shot and become a leader at the power forward and center positions.

Meanwhile, Brunson has become one of the NBA's most unsung stars.

All-Star voters rewarded the former Villanova Wildcats college star with plenty of All-Star Game votes recently.

With Randle, Brunson and Anunoby all firing on all cylinders, the Knicks have a real chance to go even further in the playoffs this season.