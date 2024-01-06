New York Knicks receive high praise from Stephen A. Smith after blowout victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The New York Knicks haven't been the championship-winning, legendary franchise they once were for many years. They've seen their ups and downs in the past two decades and one of the most vocal personalities, Stephen A. Smith has been quick to speak on the state of the team. Smith has been known to bash the franchise as a die-hard fan, but this time it's all love between him and the Knicks. New York was able to secure a blowout victory against the reigning MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, leading to an ecstatic Smith.

Aaaahhhhhhhh!!!!! I can’t deny it. I’m starting to get excited about my @nyknicks. Even with @JuliusRandleMVP struggling tonight, NY beat the @sixers by 36. This kind of performance can make me feel it: Go NY…Go NY….GO!!!!!! We got @jalenbrunson1 baby.#HellYeah!!!,” said Smith, via X.

After the victory against the Sixers, the Knicks concluded their third straight win, pushing them to a 20-15 record on the season. They lie as the No. 7 team in the East, holding the same record as three other teams in the standings. New York seems to be building toward something special behind Jalen Brunson, but it's unlikely they'll be a championship-caliber team in 2024.

The hype around the Knicks will continue if the team can add to the win column, especially against top-level opponents like the Sixers. Smith will be on the front row when that race for the title comes, but it's surely looking like the Knicks are walking toward a bright future.