It's all love in New York between former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart

Since acquiring Josh Hart the day of the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, the New York Knicks are 36-23, which stretched over the course of an 82 game regular season, works out to be a 50-win pace. Hart is one of those players who can impact winning in ways that aren't always reflected in the box score. A timely cut, a necessary box-out, a hockey assist, a dead sprint back on defense… those are the kinds of savvy, necessary plays that make Josh Hart one of the more highly regarded role players in the league.

One stat that can often illustrate a role player's impact is plus/minus, and in the New York Knicks blowout victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, no Knicks player had a better plus/minus than Josh Hart. Hart was a game-high +46 against Philly, and after the game, he was asked about the performance of the Knicks second unit.

Josh Hart on the second unit tonight: "We played like s–t the last two games. I think we all came in, brought great energy. Get some momentum" pic.twitter.com/voC6bTL1Rb — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 6, 2024

I can appreciate Josh Hart's blunt, brutal honesty, especially in the aftermath of game in which he finished with a 10-15-6 stat line and the Knicks won by 36 points. But what I enjoyed even more was Jalen Brunson's response when he was asked about Hart's +46 for the game.

Jalen Brunson was asked about Josh Hart's game-high +46 "I could care less" 💀🤣 pic.twitter.com/ZTjzvNZbJK — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) January 6, 2024

Jalen Brunson tried so hard to hold back that sly grin, but in the end, he just couldn't resist.

For context, not only are Brunson and Hart teammates on the Knicks, but they spent two years as teammates in college, playing for the Villanova Wildcats. And if two Wildcats weren't enough, the Knicks tripled-down on former Villanova players, signing Donte DiVincenzo in the offseason too.