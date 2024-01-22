Former New York Knicks forward RJ Barrett appears to be taking recent disrespect from Carmelo Anthony in stride.

Recently, the New York Knicks generated shockwaves around the NBA when it was announced that they would be trading franchise stalwarts RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for a package centered around Toronto small forward OG Anunoby. Barrett never quite lived up to the lofty expectations imparted upon him by the New York faithful when he was drafted third overall in 2019; however, he was still a solid “3 and D” rotational piece that helped rejuvenate the franchise in recent seasons.

One person who wasn't exactly blown away by Barrett's tenure with the Knicks was none other than franchise icon Carmelo Anthony, who recently took to his 7PM in Brooklyn Podcast to describe Barrett as a “bland” player who “you don’t know if he’s going to get four [points] or 26.”

Now, Barrett himself has responded to the perceived disrespect.

“I think it was funny. Because the next day I had four points. The game before I had 24, so he was almost right. … He’s a Hall of Famer, man,” said Barrett, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Although that one four-point game may have been a dud, Barrett all in all has faired very well in his new Raptors thread, including a recent monster game on the road against the Golden State Warriors. His role with Toronto figures to only increase from here as the franchise recently parted ways with Pascal Siakam in a trade to the Indiana Pacers.