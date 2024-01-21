Raptors guard Bruce Brown gave a glowing review of Tom Thibodeau amid the rumors of him being traded to the Knicks.

Once the emperors of the Eastern Conference, the Toronto Raptors are now finding themselves on a much different path. After trading OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam, the team is headed into a major rebuild. The Siakam trade netted some solid players in Bruce Brown and Jordan Nwora. However, Brown's time with the Raptors might be ending soon.

Almost immediately after the trade, rumors about Bruce Brown's next trade destination emerged. A popular candidate where the Raptors guard could end up is with the New York Knicks. The Knicks are looking to break into the upper echelon of playoff contenders. Adding another elite defender after trading for OG Anunoby could be the push the team needs.

How does Bruce Brown feel about this potential move? Well, it seems like the one-time NBA champion is keen on joining Tom Thibodeau's squad, per Peter Botte. That's a fascinating idea to consider, especially for the Raptors.

““I am a dog. I play extremely hard on both ends of the floor. I can do just about whatever [Tom Thibodeau] needs me to do…I would think [I’m] the type of player that he likes.” Good hustle by@jschwartz115 getting a TTP from Brown, a potential Knicks deadline target.”

The Raptors do not necessarily need to keep Brown on the team. The primary focus for the rest of the season will be to evaluate their young players and see which ones can be franchise cornerstones. With the team entering a rebuild, trading Brown for more draft capital would be ideal for the future.

Brown would be a great player for the Knicks to acquire. They already have two elite wing defenders in Josh Hart and ex-Raptors star OG Anunoby. Adding another defender will take a lot of pressure of Jalen Brunson on defense. Brunson is a solid defender, but his height will make him a target in the postseason.

The Raptors are entering the Scottie Barnes era. After the highs of the 2019-2021 era, the team now needs to rebuild for the future. It's not going to be easy, especially since many fans have been used to the winning ways of Toronto.