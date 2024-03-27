The New York Knicks are north of the border to take on the Toronto Raptors Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Knicks-Raptors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Knicks are 43-28 this season, and they have won four of their last five games. The Knicks have also won all three games against the Raptors this season. In those games, Jalen Brunson has averaged 27.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game. Julius Randle is right behind him with 24.0 points per game. As a team, the Knicks are scoring 127.0 points per game against the Raptors. Randle does remain out in this game, though.
The Raptors are not having a good season, and they currently on an 11-game losing streak. In their three games against the Knicks this season, Scottie Barnes leads the Raptors with 19.3 points per game. However, the Raptors are dealing with some injuries. Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, and Chris Boucher are all out. Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett are questionable for the matchup, as well. The Raptors are also dealing with an NBA investigation into Jontay Porter.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Knicks-Raptors Odds
New York Knicks: -13 (-110)
Moneyline: -950
Toronto Raptors: +13 (-110)
Moneyline: +640
Over: 209 (-110)
Under: 209 (-110)
How to Watch Knicks vs. Raptors
Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT
TV: TSN Direct, MSG Network
TV: TSN Direct, MSG Network
Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread/Win
As mentioned, the Raptors are dealing with a lot of injuries, and their best players are not going to be active for this game. That is a huge hit to the team, and the Knicks should be able to take advantage. In fact, the Knicks should be able to dominate the Raptors on the defensive end. When the Knicks allow less than 110 points this season, they are 34-6. New York should be able to hold the Raptors to under 110 points, which would help them cover this spread.
Along with dominating on defense, the Knicks have been able to crush the Raptors offensively. They have scored 119, 136, and 126 points against the Raptors this season. When the Knicks score 120 points or more this season, they are 16-6. New York should easily reach this point mark, and they will cover the spread.
Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Raptors have to lock in if they want to cover the spread. It is going to be a larger spread, so the Raptors just have to find a way to keep the game close. Against the Knicks this season, the Raptors do have a game with 130 points scored. They are not going to reach that mark in this one, but getting to 115 would be huge for them. If the Raptors can find a way to be good on offense, and have some role players step up, they will cover this spread.
Final Knicks-Raptors Prediction & Pick
I do not think this game is going to be close. The Knicks are the better team, and they have been able to crush the Raptors this season. The Raptors injuries are just too much to overlook. No matter how large this spread turns out to be, I am going to take the Knicks to cover on the road.
Final Knicks-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Knicks -13 (-110)