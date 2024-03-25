Shocking news of Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter has surfaced amid the clampdown on sports gambling amongst professional athletes. Porter is out of the Raptors lineup and subject to an NBA investigation into irregularities on prop betting, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.
The issue at hand centers around prop bets involving Porter from games on Jan. 26th and March 20th, sources told ESPN. On the night of Toronto's Jan. 26th matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, there was increased interest on the under for Porter props.
His marks were set at 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in addition to a 0.5 over/under for his made three-pointers. Porter only played four minutes that night before leaving from what the Raptors described as a reaggravated eye injury he had suffered in a Memphis Grizzlies matchup four days prior.
Porter did not score in the Clippers game and had three rebounds and one assist. Moreover, he did not attempt a three-pointer. Thus, the under hit on all of his props.
