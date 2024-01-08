The Kraken begin a six-game road trip as we continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Sabres prediction, pick, and how-to-watch

The Seattle Kraken begin a six-game road trip as they visit the Buffalo Sabres. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Kraken-Sabres prediction, pick, and how-to-watch

The Kraken enter the game sitting at 16-14-9 on the year and have been great as of late, winning eight of their last ten games. Last time out, the Kraken faced the Ottawa Senators. Yanni Gourde scored to open the game and give the Kraken a one-goal lead heading into the second period. The Kraken would add two more in the second, and while the Senators would score in the third, it would not be enough. The Kraken would come away with a 4-1 victory as Joey Daccord saved 32 of 33 shots for his second solid outing in a row.

Meanwhile, the Sabres enter the game at 17-19-4 on the year and are coming in as winners of three of their last four games. Last time out they faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. Alex Tuch got things started right, with a goal just 2:53 into the game. After a scoreless second period, the Penguins scored on the power play to make it a 1-1 game in the third. The Sabres would score twice in the final five minutes of the game as Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen saved 40 of 41 shots in a 3-1 victory.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Kraken-Sabres Odds

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +110

Buffalo Sabres: -1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: -132

Over: 6.5 (+100)

Under: 6.5 (-122)

How to Watch Kraken vs. Sabres

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Kraken sit 28th in the NHL this year in terms of goals per game. They are scoring 2.69 goals per game so far this year. The top point scorer for the squad is defenseman Vince Dunn. Dunn comes into the game with seven goals and 26 assists on the year, good for 33 points. He has also been one of the best on the power play this year, with three goals and nine assists. Meanwhile, leading the team in goals this year is Jared McCann. He comes in with 14 goals on the year and has eight assists. That gives him 22 total points, which is good for fourth on the team. He also leads the team in power-play goals, coming in with six goals on the power play and three assists.

Meanwhile, Oliver Bjorkstrand has been solid as well. Bjorkstrand comes in with 11 goals this year and 18 assists. That gives him 29 total points, second on the team and the most among forwards this year. Rounding out the top scorers this year is Eeli Tolvanen. He enters the game with ten goals and 14 assists this year, good for 24 total points.

The Kraken is 17th in the NHL this year on the power play, sitting with a 20.2 conversion rate and 23 power-play goals. Meanwhile, the Kraken sit 12th in the NHL on the penalty kill, with an 80.5 percent success rate.

Joey Daccord is expected to be in goals for this one. Daccord is 10-5-9 on the year with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. He has been stellar over his last five starts. Daccord has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last five starts while having a save percentage of over .940 in all of them. The result has been five straight wins.

Why The Sabres Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Sabres sit 22nd in the NHL this year in goals per game, scoring 3.00 goals per game this year. The leading goal scorer for the team this year is Jeff Skinner. He comes into the game with 16 goals on the year, along with 15 assists, for 31 points. Skinner is third on the team in points while leading the team in power-play goals. He comes in with six power-play goals this year. Meanwhile, Casey Mittlestadt is the leading points scorer this year. Mittelstadt has 11 goals and 22 assists this year for a total of 33 points. He has struggled on the power play this year with just three assists and one goal.

The Sabres also have three players tied for second on the team in goals with 12. Rasmus Dahlin, the defender, comes in with 12 goals and 22 assists, good for 32 points. Meanwhile, JJ Peterka and Tage Thompson both also have 12 goals. Peterka has 14 assists, while Thompson has 13. Rounding out the top producers on the team is Alex Tuch. Tuch comes in with ten goals this year, while also having 17 assists, good for 27 points, fourth on the team.

The Sabres have struggled on the power play this year, with a 13.8 percent conversion rate, which is good for 28th in the NHL this year. Meanwhile, they sit 23rd in the NHL on the penalty kill, with a 78.4 percent success rate on the year.

Devon Levi is expected to start in goal tonight for the Sabres. He comes into the game with an 8-6-2 record. Levi has a 3.22 goals against average and a .893 save percentage on the year. He had a nice rebound from a rough patch last time out. He allowed just one goal on 33 shots, taking the win over the Canadiens.

Final Kraken-Sabres Prediction & Pick

Expected a very low-scoring game in this game. The Kraken has been winning a lot as of late, but they are doing it in a low-scoring fashion. They have scored just 16 goals in the last six games, but have won all of them. That is because they have given up just six goals in the last six games. Joey Daccord is playing great, and there is no reason for that to end in this game. The Sabres have struggled to score regularly. Take the under in this one.

Under 6.5 (-122)