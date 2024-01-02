Joey Daccord put up a historic performance on Monday.

The Seattle Kraken emerged victorious at the 2024 NHL Winter Classic. And it was thanks, in part, to the performance from goaltender Joey Daccord. The 27-year-old Boston native made 35 saves to shutout the Vegas Golden Knights. And he made history, recording the first shutout in Winter Classic history.

After the game, Daccord reflected on the significance of this day. It was the first outdoor NHL game for the Kraken. The city showcased its love of the sport and witnessed a historic performance for the event. The Kraken goalie believes this event will live long in the memory for everyone.

“Today is just a special day for everybody,” Daccord said, via NHL.com. “For our team, for the city, for hockey, today was an incredible day and just so grateful to be a part of it. … It was something I'll never forget and probably one of the coolest days of my life.”

Kraken fans show love to Joey Daccord at NHL Winter Classic

As the Kraken players saluted the crowd at T-Mobile Park, one name rang throughout the stadium. The Seattle faithful chanted “Joey! Joey! Joey!” as their goalie raised his stick to acknowledge the love. Daccord returned the love when speaking to reporters after the game.

“It’s truly the coolest thing in the world to have that support from (the fans). It was so much fun hearing that, and just the support throughout the game,” the Kraken goalie told the media, via The Athletic.

Daccord's performance at the NHL Winter Classic continues a resurgence for the Kraken this season. After a disappointing start, Seattle is now enjoying a franchise record point streak. Daccord himself has earned points in his last eight games.

Joey Daccord and the Kraken are climbing the standings and started 2024 on the right foot. Seattle takes the ice again on Thursday as they return to Climate Pledge Arena to play host to the Ottawa Senators.