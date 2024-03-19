Lady Gaga will be reviving her “Jazz and Piano” Las Vegas residency sooner than expected.
In a social media announcement, the “Poker Face” singer revealed an eight-night extension of “Jazz and Piano.” The dates will take place between June 19 and July 6. Those who sign up before noon PT on Wednesday, March 20, will receive the Little Monsters pre-sale information and early access to ticket sales.
The presales will commence on March 20 at 2 pm PT. Additionally, public ticket sales will begin on Saturday, March 23, at 10 am PT. The shows will take place at the Dolby Live at Park MGM Theater in Las Vegas.
“Jazz and Piano” first began on December 28, 2018, at the Dolby Live Theater. It originally began as the “Enigma” show before transitioning into the “Jazz and Piano” show. The latter would continue on through October 5, 2023.
Lady Gaga is no stranger to Las Vegas, as her previous residency dates would suggest. She was also seen attending some of U2's concerts at the Sphere and even joined them on stage.
Lady Gaga's career
Lady Gaga gained fame for her debut album, The Fame. The likes of “Just Dance” and “Poker Face” were featured on the album, launching her to stardom. From there, she has released four more studio albums as well as two collaborative albums with Tony Bennett.
She has also been a touring machine since the release of The Fame. Lady Gaga has embarked on six total headlining tours, as well as a co-headlining tour with Tony Bennett, and two concert residencies.
Additionally, Lady Gaga has made her way to Hollywood. She has acted in the likes of A Star Is Born — earning a Best Actress nod at the Oscars — and House of Gucci. Coming up, she will star in Joker: Folie à Deux.