Lady Gaga joined U2 on stage during their Sphere gig last night. She performed a number of their songs as well as an extended snippet of “Shallow” from A Star is Born.

All I Want Is Lady Gaga

This wasn't Lady Gaga's first appearance at the Sphere. A few weeks back, she was seen bopping to U2's hit song, “Beautiful Day.” Now, she joined the band on stage during their acoustic set — with The Fly-like glasses and all. She first performed “All I Want Is You” with them before Bono began segueing into a rendition of “Shallow.” A snippet turned into a full-fledged three-minute performance.

That wasn't it, though. Lady Gaga remained on stage to sing “I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For” with U2.

Lady Gaga has previously performed with U2 in the past. In 2015, she played their Oscar-nominated song, “Ordinary Love,” during a show at Madison Square Garden.

U2 finished out their show with their usual setlist. The band is currently celebrating their 1991 album, Achtung Baby, with their residency at the Sphere (titled U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere). While the residency was initially announced to be a few dates, extensions have been made. The band will now stay in Las Vegas through February.

Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton are joined by Bram van den Berg. The Dutch drummer of Krezip is playing the Sphere shows with U2 due to Larry Mullen Jr.'s absence. U2's original drummer is currently recovering from injuries and will return at an undisclosed date.