Joker 2 isn't a musical, or is it?

Perhaps Joker 2 (properly titled Folie á Deux) isn't a musical after all.

It's been heavily rumored that Todd Phillips' sequel would be a musical. They did pair Lady Gaga to play Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's titular character.

Cinematographer Lawrence Sher recently spoke about the sequel, clarifying its genre (via @jokerfolienews on X).

“It's not a musical per se, it just has music in it,” he said. “The music is part of the film and the characters, but I don't know if it's a musical. But yes, there is music.”

So perhaps this sequel isn't a full-on musical. Still, I'd expect to see a musical number or two.

Joker 2

Warner Bros' Joker didn't feel like a film intended to get a sequel. Todd Phillips' film very well stood on its own and told a full circle in its runtime. However, money speaks, and the film made over $1 billion in 2019 despite being rated R and not taking place in a cinematic universe like the DCEU.

The upcoming sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux, will feature the return of Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck/the Joker. He will star opposite Lady Gaga, who is playing this film's Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie previously played the role in the DCEU). Zazie Beetz will return from the first film. Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Steve Coogan have been cast in unknown roles.

For his performance in Joker, Phoenix won Best Actor at the Oscars. It was a major player at the Oscars in 2020, landing 11 total nominations including Best Picture. Hildue Guðnadóttir also took home Best Original Score.