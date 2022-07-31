‘Lakers and Celtics fans can agree’: Jeanie Buss’ heartfelt tribute for Bill Russell after passing

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics have one of the most intense rivalries in all of sports. There are very few things that can unite the loyal supporters of these storied franchises. One of them is the passing of the late, great Bill Russell.

Lakers team owner Jeanie Buss has taken to Twitter to honor the death of the Celtics icon. In her message, Buss pointed out that both Lakers and Celtics fans can agree on the fact that Bill Russell and his legacy was a gift to the sport of basketball, as well as to society in general:

“Bill Russell was a treasure as a player, coach and especially as a human being. @Lakers and @celtics fans can agree on this today. 😔💜💚😔” Buss wrote in her tweet.

Russell passed away on Sunday at the age of 88. In the official announcement from his own Twitter page, no details were provided with regard to his cause of death. It only said that the NBA legend “passed away peacefully” and that the arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon.

Bill Russell is without a doubt one of the most iconic players in the history of the sport. The Hall of Fame big man possessed a basketball resume that you could put up against the best of them: a 12-time All-Star, five-time MVP, 11-time All-NBA, and of course, an 11-time NBA champion.

Rest in peace, legend. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time.