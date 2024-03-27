The Los Angeles Lakers hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Grizzlies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.
The Lakers are coming off a very tough game against the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night. They have split the two games with the Grizzlies this season, as well. In those two games, Anthony Davis leads the team with 25.0 points per game, and 8.5 rebounds. Lebron James is at 24.0 points per game, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.5 assists. Austin Reeves has scored 17.5 points per game, and he leads the team in both assists and rebounds with 9.5 per game. James sat out Tuesday's game with an ankle injury, and he remains questionable Wednesday.
The Grizzlies are 24-48 this season, which is better than they should be. They have lost four of their last five games, though. In their two games against the Lakers this season, Ja Morant and Desmond Bane have both played well. However, Morant is of course still injured. Jaren Jackson Jr has averaged 19.5 points per game against Los Angeles. As a team, the Grizzlies are scoring 117.0 points per game in the two matchups. The Grizzlies have a full injury report heading into this game.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Lakers-Grizzlies Odds
Los Angeles Lakers: -3.5 (-114)
Moneyline: -164
Memphis Grizzlies: +3.5 (-106)
Moneyline: +138
Over: 222 (-112)
Under: 222 (-108)
How to Watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies
Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT
TV: Spectrum Sportsnet, Bally Sports Southeast
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Lakers put up 134 points in their win over the Grizzlies earlier this season. Los Angeles does not need to score another 134 points in this game, but they do have to put up some points. When the Lakers score 115 points, they have a record of 28-10. If the Lakers can put up 115, they will cover this spread.
The Lakers should be able to play solid defense in this one. The Grizzlies are the worst scoring team in the NBA, so Los Angeles should be able to play better defense than they are used to. With the Grizzlies struggles, the Lakers giving up less than 115 seems to be a lock. If Los Angeles can do that, they will cover the spread.
Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread/Win
Memphis does not do a good job scoring, but there is a chance for them to have a better offensive game. For starters, the Grizzlies average more points per game with Desmond Bane on the court. It is not a lot of points, but it is more than they are scoring. Along with that, the Lakers give up over 117.0 points per game. As long as the Grizzlies hit their open shots, they will cover this spread.
Memphis actually plays decent defense. They allow 112.8 points per game which is in the top half of the NBA. When the Grizzlies allow less than 115 points this season, they are 21-18. That is a winning record, and 21 of their 24 wins. If the Grizzlies can play good defense, and keep the Lakers under 115, they will cover this spread.
Final Lakers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick
I am not sure what to expect out of this game. The Lakers are the better team, but they could be without key players. I am going to take the Grizzlies to cover this spread in this one and keep the game close.
Final Lakers-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies +3.5 (-106)