Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks is once again poking the bear that is Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to bounce back after two straight road losses at the hands of the Orlando Magic and the Miami Heat. James has been superb on the season, not looking anywhere near 38 (almost 39) years of age; however, the Lakers have dealt with injuries and subpar perimeter shooting and currently sit at 3-4 on the young season.

Up next for the Lakers is a tilt with the Houston Rockets, who this past offseason signed guard/forward Dillon Brooks. Lakers fans will remember Brooks for his antics in the team's first round series with the Memphis Grizzlies last postseason, in which he repeatedly called out James in the media and was then embarrassed by the king on the court.

Now, Brooks is once again poking the bear, as he recently claimed that he is ready to “lock [LeBron] up,” per Rockets reporter Lachard Binkley.

Needless to say, the folks on X, formerly known as Twitter, were not here for Brooks' bold claim.

Some noted that Dillon Brooks can't actually expect to be taken seriously after last year's debacle.

Fool me once, shame on you… Fool me twice, shame on me. Dillon Brooks you ain’t fooling NOBODY anymore — SouthpawTodd (@850elitefitness) November 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Rockets fans were more supportive of their team's star defender's brazen claims.

its okay, he got a squad that will stand on business behind him now even if he fumbles along the way🚀 — ‘ (@baldbaII) November 7, 2023

It should be noted, in all fairness, that Brooks is objectively one of the best perimeter defenders in the entire NBA, and has been for several years now. However, there is not a defender on planet Earth who can fully slow down LeBron James, even at this advanced stage of his career.

The Rockets and Lakers will tip things off on November 8 from Houston.