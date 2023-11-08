Former Los Angeles Laker Metta World Peace does not believe that LeBron James is a top five player of all time.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a relatively slow start to the 2023-24 season. Although James himself has shown little sign of decline in this his 21st year in the NBA, the Lakers currently sit at 3-4, fresh off of a heartbreaking loss at the hands of James' former team, the Miami Heat.

One person who doesn't seem to be particularly impressed by the otherworldly body of work LeBron James has amassed throughout his career is former Los Angeles Laker Ron Artest, who now goes by Metta World Peace.

The 2010 Lakers champion recently took to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to reveal his top five NBA players of all time, and the list goes as follows:

“1. Wilt Chamberlain – most dominant ever 2. Bill Russell – most rings ever 3. MJ – 6 rings and quit because it was too easy. No competition 4. Stephen Curry – 4 rings , one team 5. Larry Bird – dominated with no bounce at all,” wrote Peace.

A first glance at the former Laker's list would appear to show some inconsistencies. Yes, Larry Bird did indeed dominate with very little athleticism relative to his NBA counterparts. But if a player like LeBron James were to possess all of Bird's basketball intellect, skill, and instinct, and was also a superhuman athlete and physical specimen on top of that, one would surmise that that player might in fact be better than Larry Bird.

Not according to Metta World Peace, despite the Lakers ties.

LeBron James and the Lakers will next take the floor on November 8 on the road against the Houston Rockets.