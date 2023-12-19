The Lakers legend is recovering after falling at a concert in Los Angeles.

NBA Hall of Famer and Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is recovering from surgery for a broken hip after he fell at a concert in Los Angeles on Friday night.

The NBA Hall of Famer had surgery Sunday “with no complications,” his business partner and spokeswoman, Deborah Morales, told The Associated Press on Monday.

“He will be in recovery for the next three months,” she wrote via text.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has dealt with multiple health problems over the years. In 2009, he announced he was suffering from a form of leukemia. He defeated that in 2011. Earlier in 2023, the former Lakers great revealed he has atrial fibrillation, a form of irregular heartbeat.

Abdul-Jabbar is remembered as one of the greatest NBA players ever. He won six total championships during his time in the league, playing for the Milwaukee Bucks and Lakers. He was the leading all-time scorer in NBA history until LeBron James surpassed him last season.

Abdul-Jabbar won six MVP awards, two Finals MVP awards, and was a 19-time All-Star. His legacy, not just with the Lakers, but in the NBA will never be forgotten. Abdul-Jabbar's iconic skyhook is still referred to on NBA broadcasts to this day.

Kareem also won multiple championships in college as a member of the UCLA basketball team, playing under John Wooden. The Bruins won three national championships with KAJ leading the way. Abdul-Jabbar was the first overall pick in the 1969 NBA Draft.

Fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson took to social media to wish Abdul-Jabbar well, “I’m wishing my Showtime teammate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar a speedy recovery after falling and breaking his hip! Praying for the Captain!”