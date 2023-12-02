Former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom dreams of becoming the next great head coach in college basketball.

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom has his sights set on the coaching realm in college basketball. Now 44 years old, Odom was once arguably the third best player on the late 2000's/early 2010s Lakers teams featuring Kobe Bryant and Pao Gasol, but now it appears that the former small forward is looking to impart some wisdom to the next generation.

Recently, Odom got one hundred percent real about this dream and why he's been inspired seeing what Deion Sanders has done for Colorado football.

“I love what [Sanders] is doing,” said Odom, per Arash Markazi The Messenger. “I think I could do the same in basketball. You give me a program and I’ll recruit and I’ll take them to the Elite Eight and the Final Four. We’ll definitely be able to sell tickets for the first couple of seasons. That’s for damn sure. I just want to coach. I love to see young men grow and get better. I want us to play the game the right way. I want these young men to represent their school the right way. If you give me a program, I promise you I’m going to live in the gym and turn that team around.”

He also spoke on why his championship NBA experience is factoring into this dream.

“I played for Pat Riley and Phil Jackson,” said Odom. “I came into the NBA as a 6-9 guard and ended up as a rebounding power forward. I know the game. I came in as a young superstar on a young team and ended my career as one of the best players coming off the bench and the Sixth Man of the Year on a veteran team. I know about sacrifice and what it takes to win.”