Lamar Odom has some interesting advice for Chiefs TE Travis Kelce amid his romance with pop star Taylor Swift.

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom knows what it's like to date a famous celebrity and all the challenges that come with it. With that being said, he has some words of wisdom for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as he continues to grow his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

For those not in the know, Odom was previously married to Khloe Kardashian, even appearing in their popular reality show at the time, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” Of course everyone knows the attention and popularity one gets from being linked to a Kardashian, and for Odom, he got to experience it firsthand.

The former Lakers forward himself has seen the pros and cons of dating a celebrity, and so he understands what Kelce could be dealing with right now and what else he could encounter amid dating Swift.

“My advice would be to be strong and stay by her and be as close to her as possible. There are going to be millions of women that want to taste what Taylor Swift is tasting and it can be overwhelming because we’re men. He just has to be strong and stick by his girl and he’ll be alright,” Odom said when asked what advice he could give to the Chiefs superstar, per Arash Markazi of The Messenger.

Both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift seem to be going strong. The Chiefs TE previously attended his girlfriend's Eras Tour concert in Argentina to support her–with the two even going viral after showing some serious PDA.

More recently, Kelce shed more light on their intimate relationship, revealing that he calls her by the nickname “Tay.”

It's unknown if Kelce has already seen Lamar Odom's advice, though with the Chiefs playing on Sunday, we might know his response about it soon.