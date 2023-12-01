Lamar Odom is doing well after his NBA tenure with the Heat, Lakers, and Clippers as he starts making a Bill Russell-like impact in the USA.

Lamar Odom has long been out of the NBA but he still keeps up with the current happenings inside the league. The former star out of the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, and Los Angeles Lakers has proven that he can make an impact inside the court. Now, he is starting to prove that the game is bigger than basketball and hopes to stamp his legacy outside of it by carrying the torch of his grandmother. This is why he sat down with Jay Postrado of ClutchPoints to outline his latest thoughts on the faces of the league, and what he plans to do with the future of American senior care through ZNest and Odom Senior Care.

On the faces of the current NBA

ClutchPoints: Much like how you carry the legacy of your grandmother, who do you feel carries the torch of legends from your era in the current league and represents the face of the league well?

Lamar Odom: “LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant”

These names are usually a staple when anyone is asked about the top players in the league. But, what may stick out is the presence of Draymond Green. The gritty forward is a polarizing figure in the sports world but has managed to bring some attention to the NBA despite his antics.

The Heat and Lakers legend then expounded that these players ‘know how to win as a team' which set them apart from other individuals inside the association.

As of the moment, these players are still in the battle for postseason contention. The Golden State Warriors with two of these names are starting to show age but can still hit the gas pedal in the clutch. LeBron James is putting up generational numbers despite being in his 21st year in the league. Kevin Durant has a newfound trio in the Phoenix Suns that might lead them atop basketball immortality. Luka Doncic is also thriving and looks to be building a contender out west with the Dallas Mavericks.

Odom discusses a Celtics legend and his pathway to better senior care

The conversation then expanded to his inspirations when he was playing in the league. A lot of NBA players have mentors who look after them and make them strive for a better impact outside of the court. The former Lakers champion also outlined why he wants to make this impact regardless of his former mentors

ClutchPoints: Aside from your grandmother, are there any other notable figureheads that inspired you to give back to the elderly? Is there anyone from the league?

Lamar Odom: “No, but all the NBA greats are getting older. We are probably going to need someone to take care of us one day. So, why not? As you have just seen, we just lost Bill Russell too. He's a great NBA player who passed away too. The need is there not just for NBA seniors but for seniors all over America. We offer transparency, honesty, and integrity in everything that we do.”

Bennett Kim of ZNest also outlined how much of a help Odom and his new venture could give out to a lot of families in America. He outlined that they are democratizing the data in senior care and presenting everyone with options that they could avail of through their platform. They want all Americans to see the multiplicity of options for their future all in one place.

How the NBA has made him feel some familial bonds

ClutchPoints: “Which among those NBA teams has made you feel like the most tight-knit family despite just being teammates? Late 2000s Lakers? Early 2000s Clippers or that one year in Miami or Dallas?”

Odom: “I would say it started in Miami and rolled over to the Lakers. Of course, the Lakers because of their superstar status where we won two championships. We also had a lot of personal success. The Miami Heat is kind of where I started. It was the first team that I had that family bond and atmosphere. The Heat culture is definitely real. They definitely do everything together, all the time. Events and family have to be there. It is a very strong family bond.”

Despite playing only a season alongside Pat Riley's Heat system, he was able to put up career-high statistics that would never get topped in any stint of his career. With the Heat, Odom notched 17.1 points per game with a 43% clip from all three levels of scoring. This is how he was molded through Heat Culture and it stayed with him until now.

A career-altering move would send him alongside the powerful duo of Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol where he would win two championship rings. His last year in the Laker system sparked conversations of a third ring. But, it was just not their fate to bring home the Larry O'Brien trophy that year. He did, however, notch the Sixth Man of the Year award because of an unparalleled level of production from any bench player in the league.

The lasting legacy of Lamar Odom through senior care

ClutchPoints: Odom Senior Care acts as a one-of-a-kind referral service which has. How would you like this to impact your legacy as a two-time NBA champion?

Odom: “It is just all about helping. If I could be helping people, it would feel like winning a championship. It would feel like winning multiple championships. It is a blessing from up above to just help people. In general, I am just living in the spirit of my grandmother. My grandmother might be gone but I am just living in her spirit.”

Odom has gone through a lot of ups and downs throughout his long tenure with the Heat, Lakers, Clippers, and even the Mavs. He may no longer be the same caliber of player that won the FIBA World Cup, the Sixth Man of the Year award, and the Larry O'Brien trophy but he still hopes to make a change. The best way he can do it is by pushing through with his advocacy that spurred out after the untimely passing of his grandmother. Truly, this NBA great is proving why basketball is not confined in the hardwood courts that have rings set aside on opposite ends.