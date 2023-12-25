This is a lot of injuries for the Christmas Day showdown.

The NBA Christmas Day slate has five games and one of them is the Boston Celtics facing the Los Angeles Lakers in Southern California. Unfortunately, the Lakers-Celtics rivalry game has a lengthy injury report that includes a number of stars.

For the Lakers, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Cam Reddish are all questionable. Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura are probable and Gabe Vincent is ruled out and is now set to miss 6-to-8 weeks after undergoing knee surgery.

For the Celtics, Kristaps Porzingis, Lamar Stevens, and Svi Mykhailiuk are questionable as Luke Kornet is probable.

Even with LeBron James and Anthony Davis listed as questionable, the expectation is that they will play, and they tend to appear on the injury report more often than not.

The Lakers have been on a skid recently, losing five of the last seven games since winning the NBA In-Season Tournament. However, they won last time out on Saturday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder as Davis and James combined for 66 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists.

In that game, D'Angelo Russell came off the bench for the Lakers and played just 17 minutes but managed to score 15 points as Darvin Ham tinkered with the rotation once again.

The Celtics have been hot in December, winning eight of 10 games and winning two in a row on their West Coast trip. They defeated the Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers after losing to the Golden State Warriors, and they will return home after this game.

This is the first matchup of the season between the long-standing rivals.