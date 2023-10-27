After dropping their season-opening contest to the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers were intent on finding a way to win against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night, and they did just that, picking up a 100-95 victory. There was a lot to like about this game, but chief among them was the play of LeBron James, who continues to prove that his longevity in the NBA is unparalleled.

James nearly had a triple-double in this game (21 PTS, 9 AST, 8 REB, 7/14 FGM), and broke his heavily discussed minutes restriction to guide Los Angeles to victory late in the fourth quarter. James also had two steals and blocks apiece in this one, and one particular steal on a pass intended for Kevin Durant had fans wowed with James' athleticism at the ripe age of 38 years old.

Lakers’ LeBron James skies to deflect a pass to Suns’ Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/4xHXyA8m0w — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) October 27, 2023

There's a lot about LeBron James' game that is impressive every time he takes the court nowadays, but it's things like this that help showcase just how great James is. The Lakers are going to rely on the legendary forward to continue to provide for them throughout the course of the season, and while it is just a two game sample, James has shown no signs of slowing down yet.

With their first victory in tow, the Lakers should be feeling good about having that initial weight lifted off of their shoulders. They now get a few days to rest before they head back on the court to take on the Sacramento Kings, and at this point, it seems like James is destined to do something in this game that will once again leave fans starstruck.