The Los Angeles Lakers nearly sent their fans into early-season panic mode Thursday night, struggling against the undermanned Phoenix Suns at home for much of the game. Their stars gave them the boost they needed, though. Anthony Davis' dominance (30 points and 12 rebounds) and LeBron James' late-game heroics clinched the 100-95 victory and ignited NBA fans.

James attacked the basket with purpose, displaying the same persistence and strength that has amazed people for two decades. He essentially put the game on ice with a ferocious drive that gave LA a four-point lead with 41 seconds left to play. The all-time scoring leader finished with 10 points in the fourth quarter and 21 total, along with nine assists, eight boards, two steals and two blocks.

“Don't take LeBron James for granted,” The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor posted. Many followed suit and basked in the four-time champion's greatness.



LeBron took OVER in crunch time against KD and the Suns 😤 pic.twitter.com/PuZHdsRgY1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 27, 2023

🔥 6 straight points

🔥 10 points in the 4th LeBron James took the Lakers home tonight 😤 pic.twitter.com/BCAsvvlnoG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 27, 2023

Lakers fans watching LeBron James in year 21 👑 pic.twitter.com/8o6qDW884X — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 27, 2023

LeBron James has 845 clutch shots made in his career, the most in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/Qw88iaGLcJ — StatMamba (@StatMamba) October 27, 2023

Kevin Durant, who was forced to lead the Suns without Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, thoroughly outplayed James for most of the night in what was their first showdown in nearly five years. He posted a superb 39 points and 11 rebounds, but his fellow future Hall of Famer seized the ultimate spotlight at the end of the game.

The Lakers will constantly be nitpicked, but hard-fought wins such as these will force fans to exercise a bit more patience. While ups-and-downs are inevitable in such a crowded Western Conference, LeBron James' experience and high basketball IQ is going to keep LA firmly in the hunt.

The end is near, but it looks as if he still has a few surprises left in his bag of tricks. James, Davis and the Lakers face another tough challenge in the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.