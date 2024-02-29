The Los Angeles Lakers somehow defeated the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday in a magical performance by LeBron James. Despite being down by 21 in the fourth quarter, James put the team on his back and the Lakers walked away with a 116-112 victory. After the game, Anthony Davis admitted that James went ‘sicko mode' and then he spoke at great depth about his work ethic (h/t Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints):
“I think you'll only get out of the game as much as you put into it. I've always wanted to be one of the greatest to ever play this game. I knew I was born with some gifts and athletic abilities, but that only gets you so far…Just put the work in.”
James' work certainly paid off in an all-time comeback by the legend. He scored 19 points with five three-pointers in the final quarter, outscoring the Clippers by himself (they scored 16 in the quarter). Magic Johnson was sure thrilled with LeBron's performance, and fans quickly took to social media to celebrate a magnificent showing by number 23.
James finished the game with 34 points, eight assists and six rebounds on 13-21 from the field and seven three-pointers. All five Lakers starters finished with double figures, and the Lakers moved to 32-28 on the season.
For a guy who has been playing at a high level for two decades, the work ethic for LeBron James has certainly paid off, even at his age. The Lakers are right back at it on Thursday night against the Washington Wizards.