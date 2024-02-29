LeBron James brought LakeShow back to LA on Wednesday night after he took over and propelled the Los Angeles Lakers to a come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Lakers found themselves trailing by 21 points early in the fourth quarter after a Mason Plumlee layup put the score at 98-77. After that, however, James seemingly flipped a switch and was just unstoppable.
LeBron made just 15 points through three quarters, but he finished with 34. The LA superstar scored 19 of the Lakers' 39 points in the final period–even outscoring the whole Clippers squad that made just 16 in the closing frame.
Sure enough, it sent every Purple and Gold faithful into a frenzy after it looked like they were on their way to an ugly loss. The Lakers were 14 points behind at halftime, and considering how much the team struggled offensively early on, no one can blame any fan for giving up at that point.
But once again, James proved to everyone that they should never count out any team he's on.
“I am a die hard MJ fan… Have always believed he is the goat. But what I saw in the fourth quarter from Lebron James against the Clippers was absolutely Amazing!!!” one commenter said.
Another LeBron supporter said, “LEBRON JAMES IS THE GREATEST BASKETBALL PLAYER TO EVER GRACE A COURT.”
A third fan added, “I'm so freakin happy I’m able to witness LeBron James still playing basketball at the highest level.”
Here are some more reactions to LeBron James' big game:
LeBron James WENT CRAZY in the Lakers’ comeback win over the Clippers 😱
🔥 34 points (19 in 4Q)
🔥 6 rebounds
🔥 8 assists
🔥 13-of-21 FG
🔥 7-of-12 3PT
Outscored the Clippers BY HIMSELF in the 4th quarter 😳 pic.twitter.com/yJIovgOnvN
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 29, 2024
LEBRON JAMES GREATEST PLAYER OF ALL TIME!!!!! 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/td1SiPGeaI
— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 29, 2024
Lebron James to the Clippers:pic.twitter.com/H0OwtlY2mW
— Stace 💜💛 (@DSTacey1913) February 29, 2024
LEBRON. JAMES. pic.twitter.com/uACEQLydmM
— Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) February 29, 2024
LeBron James. The Greatest to ever do this shit. Don’t forget it bitch. pic.twitter.com/VXclGVMTAH
— ♕𝕕𝕒𝕧𝕠𓅓 (@shpillo_) February 29, 2024
LeBron James deserves all the praises he's getting for sure. He also had six rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in the game, all while making seven of the 12 triples he attempted.
Making things even better, the Lakers finally won a season-series against the Clippers after a decade of wait. It's a sweet victory for LA indeed.