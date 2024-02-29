With a 116-112 come-from-behind victory, the Los Angeles Lakers topped the Los Angeles Clippers in the two teams' final matchup at their shared Crypto.com Arena.
After coming back from a 21-point fourth quarter deficit to earn the win, the Lakers have secured the season series against the Clippers for the first time in 10 years, according to StatMuse:
“Last time the Lakers beat the Clippers in a season series: — Blake Griffin led the Clippers in scoring — Kobe Bryant led the Lakers in scoring Tonight, the Lakers snapped a decade long streak.”
LeBron James scored 19 of his 34 points during that brilliant fourth quarter.
Kawhi Leonard missed ashort jumper with five seconds to play, and James threw a long pass to Cam Reddish for a dunk that put the finishing touches on a stunning victory for the Lakers in these Los Angeles rivals’ final regular-season game as co-tenants at ‘The Crypt.'
Naturally, Lakers fans are reacting.
LAKERS WIN
BRON 4TH QUARTER MASTERCLASS
OUTSCORED THE WHOLE CLIPPERS TEAM pic.twitter.com/OVxkjv7Vh2
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 29, 2024
Lmao tonight for clipper fans! Lakers Nation!! pic.twitter.com/T40zmr6Trr
— Mer (@Merhawe) February 29, 2024
Lakers just love whooping the Clippers ass. EASY AS PIE! pic.twitter.com/tt3h7ggtwr
— CapA (@CapA1408) February 29, 2024
Sam was harsh, but feels strongly about the win – “@LAClippers Yall are the most embarrassing team this year. Up 21 and you can’t close. This was a bigger choke job then anything Doc did while coach. Embarrassing #longlivekingjanes #lakers>clippers. Hurry up and move out your stinking up the arena. @Lakers are number 1″
ALB Graphics shared his thoughts – “The Clippers played like they want to finish 4 or 5th. They will play Dallas, the Suns or Sacramento. They are not getting thecyopb3 seeds. Losing like they did tonight they are not deserving. They are not better than the top 3 teams, and the Lakers deserved to win.”
Dalton had to rub it in – “oh but i thought the clippers were “levels above” the lakers like you said at half time”
Up next, the Lakers take on the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.