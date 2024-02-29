The Lakers pulled off one of their most dramatic wins in recent memory, as they stunned the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday night, 116-112. And of course, LA legend and basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson had something to say about the victory — and LeBron James' incredible performance.
“LeBron James put the Lakers on his back and carried them home to a victory, scoring 34 points – and outscoring the entire Clippers team in the 4th quarter 19-16!! 🔥” Johnson posted on X.
More from the former Lakers point guard, who was impressed with the resiliency of the Purple & Gold.
“What an outstanding 116-112 comeback victory for the Lakers over the Clippers!! They showed a lot of grit and toughness tonight to erase a 21-point deficit! 👏🏽”
Johnson got his numbers right. James pummeled the Clippers for 19 points in the fourth quarter. Conversely, the Clippers managed to put up just 16 points in the final period. As a team, the Lakers had 39 fourth-quarter points to evaporate the huge deficit.
LeBron had one of those nights to help the Lakers get over the slump, shooting 7-for-12 from the field in the fourth period with five 3-pointers on eight attempts from deep. He was not alone in the fightback, though, as D'Angelo Russell and Cam Reddish combined for 13 points in the fourth quarter.
The victory over the Clippers gives LeBron James and the Lakers momentum heading into Thursday night's matchup against the Washington Wizards. The Lakers will enter that game with a 32-28 record and a 7-3 slate over their last 10 outings.