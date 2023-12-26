LeBron James' competitive fire has burned since 1987.

The Los Angeles Lakers had an eventful 2023 Christmas. The Lakers fell to the Boston Celtics 126-115 in a marquee matchup. LeBron James put forth a respectable effort in the loss. However, James caught more attention from fans after his amusing reaction to a childhood Christmas photo.

LeBron James had ‘Showtime Lakers' fire in him when he was a kid

Someone posted an old childhood Christmas picture of James on X. The Laker star was three years old, but he had a basketball in his hand and was shooting on a mini hoop. Of course, James reacted to the photo and gave a brief, yet, amusing backstory:

“Moms tried lowering the rim and I went 🦍💩!! She put it back at the highest it could go! Only child chronicles!” LeBron James comments on the viral Christmas photo of himself 😅 (via @KingJames / IG) pic.twitter.com/rlhcy5UBpn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 26, 2023

James has had a competitive passion for basketball for quite a long time. Young LeBron James would not settle for the lower height on his mini hoop. Similarly, James will not settle for mediocrity on the basketball court with the Lakers.

Los Angeles played a competitive game against the Celtics on Christmas Day, but they could not overcome Boston's might. The Celtics had six players score in the double digits. Kristaps Porzingis led the way with 28 points and 11 rebounds.

The Lakers had five players score in the double digits, but they could not match Boston's efforts. Anthony Davis erupted with a 40-point-13-rebound performance. However, LA's next-highest scorer was Taurean Prince, who ended the night with 17 points.

LA has cooled off since winning the In-Season Tournament Championship. The team needs to gain some momentum back if they want to avenge their 2023 Western Conference Finals loss. Perhaps the sight of a young, ambitious LeBron James will motivate the team during their struggles.