Since the NBA In-Season Tournament, the Lakers and Pacers have really struggled to find their footing.

As crazy as it may sound, 2024 begins in less than a week. For some teams around the NBA, a new year can't start soon enough. This can be said about the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers, two teams that have seemed to stall out and fall down the NBA Power Rankings after meeting one another in the championship game of the first NBA In-Season Tournament.

Since falling to the Lakers in this championship game, the Pacers have gone 2-6 in eight total games. Their only two wins were against the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets, two teams that dwell at the bottom of the league standings. As for Los Angeles, they have not been much better than Indiana.

The Lakers raised their in-season tournament banner next to all of their championship banners, yet they have also gone 2-6 since defeating the Pacers, recently falling at home to the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day. LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been doing everything they can to lead the Lakers back to glory coming off their in-season tournament title, so what is going wrong in Hollywood?

Well, for starters, the Lakers have surrendered at least 120 points in five games since defeating the Pacers. Defensively, Los Angeles is a mess right now, something we already knew about the Pacers since the very start of the season. As these two teams continue to search for answers as they slip down the NBA Power Rankings, others in the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, and Golden State Warriors continue to rise.

While there is still no telling as to when Draymond Green will return to the court from his indefinite suspension, the Warriors have found some of their lost scoring production. More specifically, Klay Thompson has seemed to shoot his way out of his recent funk. Is this a Christmas miracle for the Warriors or will they wake up in the new year only to realize that this was all a holiday dream?

How things shape up in both conferences over the next few weeks will be very telling as to what we should expect heading into February's trade deadline. For now, a new set of NBA Power Rankings is once again led by the Celtics with several championship contenders fighting right behind them.

1. Boston Celtics (-)

2023-24 Record: 23-6, Upcoming schedule: vs. DET (12/28), vs. TOR (12/29), at SAS (12/31)

The Celtics have lost just six games this season. None of these games were played in TD Garden. Boston is currently 14-0 at home this season and they continue to display dominance on both ends of the court with the best starting group in the entire league.

As many saw against the Lakers on Christmas Day, the Celtics just have so many ways to beat a team and it's amazing how fast their starting group has built chemistry with Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday being new additions this season. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown obviously lead the team in scoring, but Holiday helps out as a passer and rebounder, not to mention what he does on defense. The same can be said about Derrick White, who had 11 assists against Los Angeles on Christmas.

The Celtics are not going to lose more than 20 games this season and they will own the best record in the NBA heading into the playoffs this season, hence why they continue to live at the top of these power rankings.

2023-24 Record: 22-6, Upcoming schedule: at OKC (12/26), vs. DAL (12/28), vs. LAL (12/30)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have continued to dominate their opponents through toughness, especially on the defensive side of the court. As good as Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns can be offensively, the story for the Timberwolves thus far has been Rudy Gobert and his impact. So far in the month of December, the Timberwolves have lost two games to the New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers, both of which were on the road. Minnesota has not lost a home game since November 24 against the Sacramento Kings.

As long as Edwards is healthy, this team is going to be a real threat at the top of the Western Conference standings, hence his position in the latest MVP rankings. It will be very interesting to see how the Timberwolves fare during their upcoming stretch of games, especially since their next matchups heading into the new year are against teams with a winning record. Nonetheless, the Timberwolves still find themselves amongst the best of the best in the NBA Power Rankings.

2023-24 Record: 22-8, Upcoming schedule: at BKN (12/27), at CLE (12/29)

The Milwaukee Bucks had their seven-game win streak snapped in Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day, as Jalen Brunson continued his dominance against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. with 38 points. Even though it would have been great for the Bucks to win eight straight games, we can't overlook the fact that this team has finally figured out who they are offensively with Giannis and Damian Lillard comfortable alongside one another.

However, the Bucks' defense is still questionable at times, especially with teams being able to attack them on the interior like the Knicks did on Christmas. This is where some of the other top teams in the league will look to expose the Bucks moving forward.

Giannis has carried Milwaukee to their 22-8 record to this point in the season. Without him, the Bucks would look a lot like the Portland Trail Blazers from a year ago with Lillard doing everything. Finding stability in their second unit will make the Bucks the best team in the league.

2023-24 Record: 22-10, Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (12/28), vs. OKC (12/29)

A few weeks ago, the Denver Nuggets were without Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic had hid a soft rough patch in terms of his shooting percentages. As a result, the Nuggets slightly slid down the NBA Power Rankings. After defeating the Warriors on Christmas, the Nuggets have now won eight of their last nine games, including five straight games.

This game against Golden State was a perfect example of why the Nuggets can repeat as champions. Jokic can get to the line whenever he wants, Murray can be this team's leading scorer, and it is extremely hard for other teams to keep Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon off the glass when they are playing physical. However, the Nuggets don't have much of a second unit right now, as 35 of their 40 made shots against the Warriors came from their starters.

Once again, the Nuggets dwell at the top of the Western Conference standings and are within striking distance of the Timberwolves.

5. Philadelphia 76ers (-1)

2023-24 Record: 20-9, Upcoming schedule: at ORL (12/27), at HOU (12/29), at CHI (12/30)

Without Joel Embiid on the floor, the Philadelphia 76ers fell victim to the bright lights and nightlife on Christmas in Miami. Still, this team showed a lot of fight and proved that they are capable of scoring even when the league's leading scorer is not in the game. Tobias Harris and Kelly Oubre Jr. combined for 52 points on Monday night and Mo Bamba even stepped up to have his best game in a Sixers uniform, scoring 18 points off the bench.

Under Nick Nurse, the 76ers looked more comfortable and confident in themselves as a collective unit. Defensively, this team has changed for the better, especially Embiid. The reigning MVP is averaging 2.0 blocks per game this season, proving that he's more than just a scoring machine on the opposite end of the court.

Defensive intensity is great and will go a long way in Philadelphia potentially going on a deep postseason run, but all the talk surrounding the Sixers and Embiid has been his recent stretch of history. Embiid has scored at least 30 points and logged at least 10 rebounds in 13 consecutive games, something nobody has achieved since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the 1970s. Assuming he is back on the court shortly after missing the Sixers' Christmas Day game, Embiid will be well on his way to another MVP award the rest of the way.

2023-24 Record: 18-9, Upcoming schedule: vs MIN (12/26), vs. NYK (12/27), at DEN (12/29), vs BKN (12/31)

To be 18-9 at Christmas is everything the Oklahoma City Thunder could have wished for at the start of the season. This young team was expected to take a massive leap forward, but nobody actually expected the Thunder to be as great as they have been. Oklahoma City currently ranks inside the Top 10 in both offensive and defensive rating, plus they have a true MVP candidate in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

What Shai has been able to accomplish so far this season is astonishing, especially since he leads the league in steals while ranking inside the top five in scoring. The biggest difference for the Thunder this season compared to last season is their maturity level. Despite being one of the youngest teams in the NBA, the Thunder play like a group of seasoned veterans that have been with one another for years. They can score over 120 points in any game while also holding their opponents to a low total. This is what makes OKC such a dangerous team.

The Thunder will be looking for revenge the day after Christmas against the Timberwolves and they can also pick up a second victory over the Nuggets later in the week, a win that would push them inside the top five of the NBA Power Rankings.

7. Los Angeles Clippers (+5)

2023-24 Record: 17-12, Upcoming schedule: vs. CHA (12/26), vs. MEM (12/29)

The Los Angeles Clippers have lost two straight games following their nine-game win streak. The good news is that these two losses were to the Celtics and Thunder, two teams that you recently read about above. Between defeating the Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Dallas Mavericks, and Nuggets over the last couple of weeks, the Clippers are finally looking like the championship contender we imagined them to be.

While all the attention is on Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Paul George, the main reason why the Clippers have been so successful is because of the way Russell Westbrook has embraced his sixth man role. Westbrook has been a true leader off the bench for Los Angeles and he's really made an impact on defense.

“Ain't too many people defending better than me at this point, if we're keeping it honest,” Westbrook said recently. “But I'll let the numbers speak for that and let y'all talk about it. But if we just keeping it a buck, ain't too many people defending better than me at this position all around the league honestly.”

The key questions surrounding the Clippers do revolve around their defense. Los Angeles has surrendered at least 120 points in four of their last five games. Giving up this many points consistently won't result in a lot of wins.

8. New York Knicks (+5)

2023-24 Record: 17-12, Upcoming schedule: at OKC (12/27), at ORL (12/29), at IND (12/30)

Toughness and grit are the two words that come to mind when thinking about Tom Thibodeau's New York Knicks this season. Julius Randle has been a bruiser in the paint and Jalen Brunson has played like an All-Star starter. The Knicks have continued to pick up great wins this season, most recently defeating the Bucks 129-122 on Christmas Day in The Garden.

The story for the Knicks over the last week or so has been the injuries they are battling through. Mitchell Robinson is likely done for the season due to an ankle injury and Jericho Sims is hurt as well. Isaiah Hartenstein has really stepped up for New York, averaging 11.0 rebounds over his last six games.

The Knicks are a really solid team, yet they still don't appear to be a group that instills fear in their opponents. Perhaps receiving more production from Donte DiVincenzo, Immanuel Quickley, and Quentin Grimes as three-point shooting threats will increase the Knicks' offensive attack.

9. Orlando Magic (-2)

2023-24 Record: 17-11, Upcoming schedule: at WAS (12/26), vs. PHI (12/27), vs. NYK (12/29), at PHX (12/31)

Going from 14-5 to 17-11, the Orlando Magic don't have much to worry about. Sure, wins over the Celtics or Bucks this past week would have really gone a long way, but the fact of the matter is that the Magic have stayed true to their identity.

Instilling fear defensively and really limiting their opponent's chances to attack the paint, this young Magic team has really proven a lot of their doubters wrong through the early portion of the 2023-2024 season. When Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are clicking offensively, that also helps the Magic's chances of winning games.

The past week for Orlando was simply a rough stretch, one every single team faces at some point over the course of 82 games. The Magic will get back on track and continue to be a team that fights for home-court advantage in the playoffs. This all starts on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards, a game the Magic should win convincingly.

10. Sacramento Kings (-2)

2023-24 Record: 17-11, Upcoming schedule: at POR (12/26), at ATL (12/29), at MEM (12/31)

The Sacramento Kings have been a very tough team to figure out this season. On one hand, they are a great offensive team that can score in bunches behind De'Aaron Fox going for 30-plus points on any given night. Then again, teams have walked all over the Kings' defense, finding easy looks all the time in the paint and while attacking the rim.

Make no mistakes, the Kings are a really strong team. This is especially true when they are playing in a rowdy Golden 1 Center. However, this team has yet to truly prove that they can consistently beat the best teams in the league. Sacramento should be able to get on a roll with their upcoming schedule, especially since seven of their next nine games are against teams with a losing record.

11. New Orleans Pelicans (-2)

2023-24 Record: 17-13, Upcoming schedule: vs. MEM (12/26), vs. UTA (12/28), vs. LAL (12/31)

It may be crazy to call the New Orleans Pelicans one of the better teams in the Western Conference after they just fell to the Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets this past week. The NBA Power Rankings are always filled with craziness though and that's why it's not hard to believe that the Pelicans are one of the better teams in the West right now.

Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum continue to be one of the best scoring trios in the league, plus New Orleans is beginning to put things together on both sides of the floor. After all, the Pels did lose by just two points to both the Grizzlies and Rockets last week. If they had won these games, the Pelicans would be riding a seven-game win streak.

Currently 9-6 at home on the season, five of the Pelicans' next six games will be in Smoothie King Arena in the Bayeux. Nobody should be shocked if this team has 20 wins heading into 2024.

12. Miami Heat (+4)

2023-24 Record: 17-12, Upcoming schedule: at GSW (12/28), at UTA (12/30)

Without Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat pulled out a huge Christmas night victory over the Sixers behind Jaime Jaquez Jr. Yes, you read that right. Jaquez was the one who stole Christmas from Philadelphia with a career-high 31 points and a career-high 10 rebounds.

The rookie has been playing his way into the Rookie of the Year conversation, both Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are back on the court after returning from injury, and the Heat have won six of their last eight games. Erik Spoelstra always finds a way to get the most out of his teams, regardless of the talent he is dealing with.

Wins over the Warriors and Utah Jazz would go a long way in the Heat possibly moving up to the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference.

13. Dallas Mavericks (-3)

2023-24 Record: 18-12, Upcoming schedule: vs. CLE (12/27), at MIN (12/28), at GSW (12/30)

Luka Doncic has kept the Dallas Mavericks afloat with Kyrie Irving and others being out of the rotation lately due to injuries. Consistently putting up video game-like numbers, Doncic is once again taking advantage of teams with his skill rather than others who use athleticism and explosiveness. What the Mavs' superstar did on Christmas Day against the Phoenix Suns was absolutely absurd.

Finishing the game with 50 points, 15 assists, and six rebounds, Doncic became just the fourth player in league history to have at least 50 points on Christmas, joining legends in Bernard King (60), Wilt Chamberlain (59), and Rick Barry (50). He is also the first player to ever record at least 50 points, 14 assists, six rebounds, four steals, and three blocks in the same game, according to the Mavs.

As good as Doncic is, there has to be some concern surrounding this team simply because they are a one-man show right now. Luka is fantastic, but he is going to wind up wearing himself down like he did last season if nobody else steps up in Dallas. Continuing to chug right along, the Mavs continue to be in the top half of the NBA Power Rankings.

14. Houston Rockets (+3)

2023-24 Record: 15-12, Upcoming schedule: vs. IND (12/26), vs. PHX (12/27), vs. PHI (12/29)

The one team nobody seems to want to pay much attention to so far this season is the Houston Rockets. Maybe this is because the Rockets have not had a lot of success through the years and they are still very dependent on their young core of Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Jabari Smith Jr. Whatever the narrative was surrounding this team entering the new season, it's time to throw that out the window with 2024 about to begin.

The Rockets are a tough team in the West this season and they are giving up just 107.7 points per game to their opponents. This average trails just the Timberwolves for the least points allowed per game defensively in the conference. Houston has been able to cause a lot of headaches due to slow the game down and force opponents into tough shots.

With Ime Udoka preaching defensive awareness and perimeter defense, good luck getting a great look from deep against this bunch!

15. Cleveland Cavaliers (+3)

2023-24 Record: 17-13, Upcoming schedule: at DAL (12/27), vs. MIL (12/29)

Even without Evan Mobley and Darius Garland, the Cleveland Cavaliers have shown a lot of fight and will to win over the last week. Granted some of their wins were against the likes of the Jazz and Chicago Bulls, the Cavs have proven that they are not going to give up and sink down the NBA Power Rankings because of some injuries. What's even more impressive is that Sam Merrill, Dean Wade, and Max Strus have been this team's leading scorers over their last three games.

Donovan Mitchell is going to need all the help he can get if the Cavs are to be real contenders in the East and survive the upcoming stretch with two of their top players sidelined. So far, it appears as if Cleveland's second unit is up for the challenge. Let's see how they do against the Mavs and the Bucks this week before coming to conclusions on this group.

16. Los Angeles Lakers (-5)

2023-24 Record: 16-14, Upcoming schedule: vs. CHA (12/28), at MIN (12/30), at NOP (12/31)

It is never a good thing when a team loses five of six games. When you're the Lakers, it seems like the sky is falling in Los Angeles when this happens.

The Lakers are really struggling right now and this has even resulted in some lineup changes with D'Angelo Russell moving to the bench. If Anthony Davis records a 40-point double-double, this team has no right losing any game they play due to how great they can be defensively. Well, Davis had 40 points and 13 rebounds against the Celtics on Christmas and the Lakers still lost by 11 points.

Effort and intensity. These are the two words that will result in the Lakers either making a deep postseason run or being an early exit from the playoffs. Quite honestly, if this recent stretch is the story for the rest of the season, Los Angeles may have to fight for their playoff lives in the play-in tournament.

17. Golden State Warriors (+3)

2023-24 Record: 15-15, Upcoming schedule: vs. MIA (12/28), vs. DAL (12/30)

Speaking of the sky falling, Warriors fans have been in shambles this season. Golden State just has not looked like the dominant force they have in previous years. A lot of this is a result of their offensive struggles.

The Warriors have been amongst the bottom of the league in field goal percentage this season and many have pointed out the struggles of Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins as the main reasons why this team has been very average. The good news for the Warriors is that they have won five of their last six, losing by six points on the road against the Nuggets with Steph Curry only going for 18 points. Now, the Warriors are on the rise in the NBA Power Rankings.

Rookies Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis have seemed to create new energy for the Warriors in recent weeks, giving Golden State confidence in themselves once more. Currently 15-15 on the year, the Warriors will play seven straight games at Chase Center before heading back out on the road. While they face some tough games against the Nuggets and Pelicans during this stretch, Golden State could benefit from a 6-1 or 7-0 run over the next two weeks.

18. Brooklyn Nets (-4)

2023-24 Record: 14-15, Upcoming schedule: at DET (12/26), vs. MIL (12/27), at WAS (12/29), at OKC (12/31)

The Brooklyn Nets finally ended their five-game losing streak by taking down the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Quite honestly, any team's losing streak will end this season when they play the Pistons.

Now, a two-game win streak stares the Nets in the face, as they will travel to Detroit to play the league's worst team yet again the day after Christmas. Hopefully, Brooklyn did not drink much eggnog because this would be one embarrassing loss for the ages!

In all seriousness, the Nets need to give a little more effort on defense. This team has a plethora of threatening scorers, which is why small adjustments and tweaks on defense could turn them into a real playoff team. Until then, Brooklyn will be up and down, a mediocre group struggling to find consistency in the East.

19. Phoenix Suns (-)

2023-24 Record: 14-15, Upcoming schedule: at HOU (12/27), vs. CHA (12/29), vs. ORL (12/31)

The Phoenix Suns have some major problems to figure out. There does not seem to be a game plan in Phoenix other than give Kevin Durant and Devin Booker the ball every single possession, plus frustrations within the walls of the organization are beginning to mount. It obviously does not help that Bradley Beal continues to remain sidelined with injuries, a theme that has become increasingly worse for the Suns.

After losing to the Mavs on Christmas, the Suns have now lost five of their last six games, nine of their last 12 games overall. A group that was supposed to be the best of the best when it came to scoring has stalled out, leaving Durant and Booker as the only two forces on the offensive side of the court. Beal continues to be sidelined due to injury, making the Suns' All-Star experiment blow up in their faces. These are trying times in Phoenix, especially since their future looks very bleak right now.

Two losses this week will result in the Suns falling outside of the Top 2o in these NBA Power Rankings.

20. Indiana Pacers (-5)

2023-24 Record: 14-14, Upcoming schedule: at HOU (12/26), at CHI (12/28), vs. NYK (12/30)

As good as they are offensively, the Pacers are arguably the worst defensive team in the NBA. This has resulted in Indiana's slide down the NBA Power Rankings over the last week.

All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton has not looked right either since the Pacers lost to the Lakers out in Las Vegas. Over his last seven games, Haliburton has averaged just 18.3 points per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the floor. If it wasn't for a 29-point performance against the Magic the other night, Haliburton's average would be even lower.

Two road games and a home game against the Knicks to finish 2023 presents the Pacers with an opportunity to get back on the right track. However, until this group proves that they can sustain their offensive success, it's hard to call them a lock for the playoffs.

21. Memphis Grizzlies (+5)

2023-24 Record: 9-19, Upcoming schedule: at NOP (12/26), at DEN (12/28), at LAC (12/29), vs. SAC (12/31)

Ja Morant's return has revitalized the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite still being 10 games below .500 on the season, the Grizzlies have found their swag and are once again going to see themselves as favorites in a lot of games they play moving forward.

No NBA team is a one-man team, but Morant's impact for the Grizzlies is as great as any other MVP candidate's impact for their team. Whether it is scoring, passing, rebounding, or leading his team, Morant does everything Memphis has been lacking the last several weeks. Another winning week will have the Grizzlies back in the conversation for the playoff region of the NBA Power Rankings.

22. Chicago Bulls (+1)

2023-24 Record: 13-18, Upcoming schedule: vs. ATL (12/26), vs. IND (12/28), vs. PHI (12/30)

The Chicago Bulls have gone 8-5 without Zach LaVine this season. Trade rumors continue to swirl around the superstar guard and the Bulls continue to look like a more complete team with him off the court. Is this just a coincidence or has LaVine's time in Chicago come to an end?

Whatever the case may be, the Bulls have seemed to find something on offense with Coby White at the helm alongside DeMar DeRozan. White has eight 20-plus-point performances in the month of December, including a 33-point performance against Milwaukee earlier in the month. The Bulls can continue to raise eyebrows across the league and stir the trade rumors pot if they pull off more surprising victories on their home floor this week.

23. Atlanta Hawks (-1)

2023-24 Record: 12-17, Upcoming schedule: at CHI (12/26), vs. SAC (12/29), at WAS (12/31)

The Atlanta Hawks are just 3-8 so far this month. The main problem for the Hawks is that Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are the only steady sources of offensive production for this team. Some nights Bogdan Bogdanovic takes on the role of being that No. 3 guy, other nights it is someone else. Who is going to step up the rest of the season and truly become the reliable secondary option this team needs?

Given the fact that they are not talented on defense outside of Onyeka Okongwu in the paint, the Hawks are going to have to find a steady flow of scoring outside of their backcourt. Jalen Johnson should be returning soon for the Hawks, which is good news. However, De'Andre Hunter is now set to miss time after undergoing a non-surgical knee procedure.

Atlanta continues to be a major question mark in the East, especially with the trade deadline quickly approaching.

24. Utah Jazz (-)

2023-24 Record: 12-18, Upcoming schedule: at SAS (12/26), at NOP (12/28), vs. MIA (12/30)

It really does seem like the Jazz have a new lineup every single night due to the injuries they've been dealing with. Whatever Will Hardy and his staff are doing, they should not change a single thing right now because this group has won five of their last seven.

Collin Sexton has been really good for the Jazz given all of their injuries and Lauri Markkanen has sparked Utah's offense since returning from injury. Just six games below .500, the Jazz certainly have the capability to turn things around if they can pull off some upsets. Upcoming games against the San Antonio Spurs and Pistons are obviously favorable to Utah as well.

25. Toronto Raptors (-4)

2023-24 Record: 11-18, Upcoming schedule: at WAS (12/27), at BOS (12/29), at DET (12/30)

The Toronto Raptors continue to slide down the NBA Power Rankings, leading to questions about when this organization will make a trade. We have reached the point where a move is inevitable for Masai Ujiri and this front office, especially with Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. set to become free agents. It is worth mentioning that OG Anunoby can also opt out of his contract and become a free agent at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

Scottie Barnes is the future of this organization, which is why Toronto is viewed as one of the first dominoes that could fall during trade season.

26. Charlotte Hornets (-1)

2023-24 Record: 7-20, Upcoming schedule: at LAC (12/26), at LAL (12/28), at PHX (12/29)

There is still no telling as to when LaMelo Ball will return from his ankle injury for the Charlotte Hornets, although it does appear as if the star point guard could be ready to return within the next week or so. In his absence, Terry Rozier has stepped up for the Hornets, looking like a true All-Star talent in Charlotte's backcourt. Outside of Rozier, it has been hard to find scoring on the Hornets' roster.

This team's bench unit is one of the worst in the league right now based on scoring output and the Hornets should be much better than their record says they are due to the talent that exists on their roster. Maybe Charlotte will get going during the second half of the season, especially with LaMelo returning soon. Then again, the Hornets aren't a team others fear in any way whatsoever.

27. Portland Trail Blazers (-)

2023-24 Record: 7-21, Upcoming schedule: vs. SAC (12/26), vs. SAS (12/28), vs. SAS (12/29)

Who are the Portland Trail Blazers right now? Are they a team that is going to continue to play their veterans and attempting to climb out of the massive hole they have dug early on this season or will the franchise be handed over to the likes of Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson? If Portland wants to try and be competitive, that's fine. However, they need to fully commit to this mindset and stop developing players in the middle of games.

Should they want to focus on their youth and continue rebuilding, then the Blazers need to give up guys like Malcolm Brogdon and Jerami Grant at the trade deadline. To keep things simple, the Trail Blazers will not be making the playoffs anytime soon with the way their roster is constructed, so they might as well move on from Brogdon and Grant to maximize their rebuilding efforts. So far, time after Damian Lillard has not treated the Blazers well, especially since they continue to live at the bottom of the NBA Power Rankings.

28. San Antonio Spurs (-)

2023-24 Record: 4-24, Upcoming schedule: vs. UTA (12/26), at POR (12/28), at POR (12/29), vs. BOS (12/31)

Victor Wembanyama can only do so much for the San Antonio Spurs and now he is dealing with a sprained ankle. At four wins on the season, the Spurs have definitely been a big disappointment this year.

Heading into 2024, San Antonio is going to be aggressive and look to be active on the trade block in terms of searching for ways to benefit Wembanyama's long-term growth. The point guard position needs to be addressed sooner than later and it wouldn't be shocking if Gregg Popovich and this front office looked to bring in a couple of key veteran presences to steer this ship on the path to success. Keep an eye on Keldon Johnson's long-term status in San Antonio, as he could net this organization the assets they desire.

29. Washington Wizards (-)

2023-24 Record: 5-23, Upcoming schedule: vs. ORL (12/26), vs. TOR (12/27), vs. BKN (12/29), vs. ATL (12/31)

At times, Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma will get hot and lead the Washington Wizards to a victory. As a collective unit, the Wizards lack overall talent and appear to be an assortment of players who don't really mesh with one another. The Wizards are also really bad on offense in terms of not running any sets and looking like a pick-up basketball team at the local park.

Two wins over the Pacers and Trail Blazers in their last five games stands out for Washington. This has been their best stretch of the season so far.

30. Detroit Pistons (-)

2023-24 Record: 2-27, Upcoming schedule: vs. BKN (12/26), at BOS (12/28), vs. TOR (12/30)

The Detroit Pistons have gone from 2-1 to 2-27 this season. They are now on the verge of losing 27 straight games with a loss against the Nets staring them down on Tuesday night.

The NBA record for the most consecutive losses stands at 28 games, but this was done by the Philadelphia 76ers over the course of the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. No team in league history has lost 27 or more consecutive games in the same season. This is the history the Pistons face on Tuesday night, a feat that would surely make this organization hit rock bottom.

Instead of asking when the Pistons will win another game this season, we need to start asking ourselves if this team will win another game this season because none of their players seem motivated to go out there and compete. Pistons fans are in agony right now and nobody can really blame them for chanting “sell the team” the other night.