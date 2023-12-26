Dejounte Murray to the Lakers?

The Los Angeles Lakers have always been a team to watch out for whenever the trade deadline nears, so it's not surprising to hear the Purple & Gold get linked to players here and there. That being said, Shams Charania of The Athletic dropped a head-turning hint on a potential trade Los Angeles could be cooking soon involving Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray.

“One more player to keep an eye on I'm told, a potential target for the Lakers, Hawks guard Dejounte Murray,” Charania said during a recent appearance on Run It Back.

The Lakers don't seem to have a pressing need for a point guard, but Murray could give the team a big boost on both sides of the floor. Also, he could make LeBron James' load much lighter. At the moment, Los Angeles still has the likes of D'Angelo Russell and Jalen Hood-Schifino at the one spot, though, they just lost Gabe Vincent for the next six to eight weeks after he went under the knife for a knee procedure.

Murray is a fantastic weapon to have not only because of his ability to wreak havoc defensively but also because of his penchant for creating plays for himself and his teammates on offense. So far in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, Murray is averaging 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.6 steals per outing, while shooting 38.2 percent from behind the arc.

Murray was on track to become an unrestricted free agent in the last offseason but secured a hefty four-year, $120 million extension deal with the Hawks.