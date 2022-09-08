ESPN’s NBA guru Brian Windhorst made huge waves earlier this summer when he prophetically predicted the Utah Jazz’s blockbuster trade deal for Rudy Gobert. Not too many folks out there saw that deal coming, but somehow, Windhorst knew all along that there was something brewing. What the renowned broadcaster cannot foresee, however, is a bright future for the Los Angeles Lakers’ new backcourt tandem of Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley.

ESPN put up a graphic containing the NBA’s “notable backcourts” for the upcoming season, and right at the bottom of the list was LA’s new dynamic duo. Windy had a hilarious reaction when he saw Westbrook’s and Beverley’s names on there, and he just couldn’t help but throw shade at the pair of arch-rivals turned teammates (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“I am still trying to get over that we had Beverley and Westbrook on the list of notable backcourts,” Windhorst said. “… You can’t tell me that that backcourt can work in any circumstance in 2022 NBA.”

Brian Windhorst is incensed at the idea of Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook together on the Lakers 🤣pic.twitter.com/x1xwLR5HZc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 8, 2022

In case you were wondering, here’s the aforementioned list that drew Windhorst’s ire:

Windhorst was reacting to NBA Today displaying this graphic of notable backcourts in the NBA: pic.twitter.com/hy8NQ5lpBi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 8, 2022

To be fair, the list did say “notable.” It didn’t mention why these duos were worth taking note of, though.

You can’t deny that Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley are going to be the talk of the town once the new season tips off so, in that respect, there’s actually nothing wrong with this list. It’s just that the Lakers’ newly-formed backcourt is likely not going to be as good as the other duos on this list. It probably won’t even be close at all. Just ask Brian Windhorst.