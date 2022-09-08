Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook looked like old friends on Tuesday during the former’s unveiling as the latest member of the Los Angeles Lakers. We all know the bitter history between these two now-former arch-rivals, but it seems that they’ve put their beef behind them now that they’re on the same squad. Skip Bayless isn’t buying it, though.

The renowned Fox Sports 1 broadcaster took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the “show” that Beverley and Westbrook put on on Tuesday. According to Skip, he just doesn’t see this partnership working out:

“PatBev will do everything in his professional power to make it work with Russ. But – despite the show Westbrook put on today as PatBev was introduced to the media – he will once again PB’s worst enemy if PB starts taking Russ’ minutes. Russ is about Russ, not winning,” Bayless wrote.

Beverley caught wind of Bayless’ recent slander and he could not help but clap back. Pat Bev clearly doesn’t agree with Bayless’ harsh assessment:

“Naw Skip I have a good feeling about this 🙏🏽🏀” Beverley responded.

Naw Skip I have a good feeling about this🙏🏾🏀 https://t.co/HXXTmtEEW8 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) September 8, 2022

Beverley seems adamant that he and Westbrook will be able to work together as teammates. There aren’t too many folks out there who believe this to be the case, and Skip Bayless is clearly in this same boat. Nevertheless, Beverley isn’t having any of it. Since he arrived with the Lakers, he’s been talking up his partnership with Russ.

For his part, it also seems like Westbrook is all in. He offered his full support for Beverley during his unveiling, and at one point, he even handed his new teammate a towel during an interview. Then again, you also have to say that it’s not as if Russell Westbrook has any other choice.