The Los Angeles Lakers have managed to win two games on the bounce after suffering a five-game losing skid to begin the year thanks in large part to their historically putrid three-point shooting. With the season in danger of slipping before it even reaches the halfway point, the Lakers made a huge adjustment in their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, sending former MVP Russell Westbrook to the bench to lead the second unit.

While Westbrook complained about being injured due to his routine being disrupted by coming off the bench during preseason, the move has done wonders for the point guard soon to turn 34 years old. During their latest win, a 120-117 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, Westbrook posted 13 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in 25 minutes of action, putting his words into action after he said in recent days that he was willing to do whatever it takes to win.

And after the game, it seems as if Russell Westbrook’s joy in playing the game of basketball has come back, as evidenced by his hilarious reaction to FOX Sports’ Melissa Rohlin telling him during his presser that he was +18 over the Lakers’ past two wins. Westbrook had a cheeky smile on his face as he pointed towards Rohlin and he nodded in agreement afterwards as his smile stretched from cheek to cheek.

“Just trying to be who I am, impacting the game on both sides, defend at a high level. Doing what I do best, moving the ball, and the rest will take care of itself,” Westbrook said.

Per Cooper Halpern:

Russ, pleased to hear about his positive contributions from ⁦@melissarohlin⁩, spoke on what’s been working for him pic.twitter.com/F33VSAydBt — Cooper Halpern (@CooperHalpern) November 3, 2022

Lakers fans will be ecstatic that Westbrook seems to be at ease at the moment, especially after the considerable vitriol he faced over the past year or so. In fact, the fans at Crypto.com Arena seem to have his back right now, cheering whenever he makes a huge play and just overall being supportive of the triple double king. Of course it helps that the Lakers have been winning, and that Westbrook has mostly stayed to his strengths and played well in a reduced role.

Alas, if the Lakers’ season goes south at some point in the season, the Lakers could revisit a potential Russell Westbrook trade that could bring back Myles Turner, who pleaded his case for the Lakers to trade for him earlier in the week, and Buddy Hield. Right now, however, Lakers fans will find it a delight to be treated to Benchbrook, a sixth man role that could give the much-maligned guard a second wind in his storied career.