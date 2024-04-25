Bo Nix's net worth in 2024 is $1.5 million, but the NFL Draft prospect is about to get a whole lot richer. Nix just finished a memorable, five-year collegiate football career at Oregon and Auburn, and now he has his eyes set on the professional game. In one of the top draft classes ever for the quarterback position, Nix is one of the top signal callers. In this article, we will take a closer look at how he has come to his wealth.
Bo Nix's net worth in 2024 (estimate): $1.5 million
Reports slightly vary on Bo Nix's net worth, but sources including essentiallysports.com and sportskeeda.com claim the quarterback is worth around $1.5 million.
Nix has only played football at the collegiate level, but because of the NIL era, he is already a millionaire. Nix's annual NIL valuation was at $1.2 million last year, which was the 10th highest in college football and the 15th-best mark in college sports overall. By spending five years in college as a big-name player, Nix had plenty of time to make his fair share of NIL money.
Nix's NIL deals are with 7-Eleven, Topps, Bose, FlexWork Sports Management, Division Street, Jacksons Food Stores, Milo's Sweet Tea, Candy Digital, Bojangles, and Fanatics.
Bo Nix's career
Bo Nix may be an older prospect, but he has been in the public eye since he was a youngster. He was one of the top recruits in the 2019 high school class, and he immediately became the starter at Auburn as a true freshman. He impressed as a freshman, throwing for 2,542 yards and leading the Tigers to one of their best wins ever in the Iron Bowl. Nix won that iconic Iron Bowl game by a score of 48-45, and he went on to become the SEC Freshman of the Year.
Nix's development seemingly plateaued, though, as his numbers and skillset didn't improve in his sophomore or junior years. Then, as a senior, Nix decided to transfer to Oregon. Nix's improved drastically as a senior. He had 3,593 yards en route 29 touchdowns through the air.
Nix took things a step further in his fifth-year season. Nix finished third in Heisman voting after throwing for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns. The quarterback completed 77.4 percent of his passes, which set a college football record.
The monstrous fifth-year season playing for the Ducks made the quarterback a legitimate first-round candidate for the 2024 NFL Draft. Quarterbacks are always drafted higher than expected, but this is one of the best quarterback classes in the common draft era.
In fact, Nix has a chance to be one of six quarterbacks selected in the first round, which would tie a record for the position group. Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye are expected to be taken with the first three picks, and Nix, Michael Penix Jr., and J.J. McCarthy have a good chance of coming somewhere within the rest of the first 32 picks.
Nix doesn't have the arm strength or sky-high ceiling as some of his peers, but he definitely is an NFL-level passer. His accuracy is sure to translate to the pro level, and a lot of teams are salivating at the mouth for a chance to get a high-floor quarterback who won't make a lot of mistakes.
First-round players are given four-year contracts in the NFL, with teams having the option for a fifth year. Nix isn't expected to be a top-10 pick, but if he goes later in the first round, then he will have a contract worth $12-20 million. His net worth will skyrocket once he signs his rookie deal, but were you surprised by how much Bo Nix is worth?