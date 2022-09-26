There might not be a more confident player in the NBA than 2016-17 league MVP Russell Westbrook. The all-time triple double king, Westbrook has made a living off giving it his all. However, his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers is his worst since his sophomore season, and it’s safe to say that the fit between him and LeBron James, two of the more famous players capable of dragging bad teams into the postseason, just hasn’t worked out after the Lakers missed the playoffs with a 33-49 record.

The good news for the Lakers, however, is that Westbrook appears to not have lost confidence in his abilities despite a rough debut season in LA.

“No, I didn’t have to fight that [potential loss of confidence],” Westbrook said in an interview with ESPN. “I had to fight my response on how it affects the people close to me. To me, that was the important part. Confidence is not something I lack. Yes, there were times last season that I wanted to play better — that I should’ve played better — but my confidence never wavers. Having bad games is part of the NBA, and I understand that.”

Russell Westbrook is definitely one of the most toughest-minded superstars out there. Sure, Westbrook could grow irritable with the media from time to time, but honestly, who could blame him when his name is always getting dragged through the mud – blamed for playoff exits, criticized for playing a losing brand of basketball, and chastised for “stat-chasing”. And now, the most difficult part for Westbrook is seeing his loved ones witness how the fans have turned on him in his home state.

“The only thing it affected for me was the impact that it had on the people closest to me — my mom, dad, wife, brother, close friends. We’ve never had to deal with that as a family. That was the most difficult thing — being booed in the arena and having my kids there,” Westbrook added. “[…] I’d look over at my wife, my parents, and try to get them to know that it’s OK.”

The harsh reality of the NBA is that fans, in the moment, only care about what you have done for them lately. The solution to Russell Westbrook’s issues with Lakers fans is to find a way to play better alongside LeBron James. In Year 2, Lakers fans will be hoping Westbrook rounds back into the form he showed during his stint with the Washington Wizards that made the Lakers trade for him the first place.