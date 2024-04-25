LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers could be getting reinforcements in their frontcourt for Game 3 vs. the Denver Nuggets, in the form of Jarred Vanderbilt and Christian Wood.
Vanderbilt, out since Feb. 3 with a right foot sprain, is reportedly targeting a Thursday return. The versatile forward has been ramping up his on-court activities for weeks. He's occasionally been spotted at Lakers practice or going through pregame shootarounds.
At practice on Wednesday, LeBron James talked about what Vanderbilt could theoretically contribute against the Nuggets.
“Energy. Super energetic,” said LeBron. “Some of the things he brings to our team you don't even teach. You just allow him to go out there and just be Vando. We don't know for sure that we're getting him back. We've seen a couple reports. He knows his body better than anybody, so we'll see.”
Update: Vanderbilt and Wood remain OUT for Game 3.
Vanderbilt started 13 games for the Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, although his role diminished in the Nuggets series. For all of his Swiss Army knife capabilities, his issues switching onto Nikola Jokic has historically limited his impact against Denver.
Still, the Lakers — particularly Austin Reaves — could use Vanderbilt's assistance chasing around Jamal Murray.
Vanderbilt was limited to 29 games during the 2023-24 regular season due to an assortment of ailments. He averaged 5.2 points and 4.8 rebounds in 20 minutes. When fully healthy, he's easily the Lakers' most disruptive point-of-attack defender.
Vanderbilt is also an expert at creating open-court opportunities by jumping passing lanes, causing deflections, and hustling after loose balls. His underrated ability to push the tempo himself and pass in transition has been sorely missed. The Lakers are -6 in fast break points through two games — that can't happen if the Lakers want to pull an upset.
While not specifically mentioning Vanderbilt, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham stressed that “maintaining pace” will be a critical area of improvement for his team heading into Game 3.
Christian Wood, out since Feb. 14 after undergoing left knee surgery, is reportedly eyeing a Game 3 return, too. The backup center was seen getting up shots after Lakers practice.
The Lakers have barely used Jaxson Hayes (11 minutes) through two games, and Jokic has torched Rui Hachimura when AD moves onto Aaron Gordon. If nothing else, the Lakers could use Wood's rim-protection, defensive rebounding, six fouls, and floor-spacing capabilities in the three-to-10 minutes Davis will be resting.
Wood averaged 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds in 17.4 minutes across 50 appearances for the Lakers this season. He shot 35-for-114 (30.7%) from 3-point range. He's never appeared in a playoff game in nine years in the NBA.
Of course, expecting either Wood or Vanderbilt to be anywhere near peak basketball shape — much less playoff shape, much less Nuggets playoff shape — is wishful thinking. In general, though, the Lakers will need more production from the bench if they want to snap their 10-game losing streak to the defending champions.
Through the first two playoff games, the Lakers have deployed four subs: Hayes, Taurean Prince, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Gabe Vincent. They've combined to produce 17 points in 97 minutes. All 17 have come from Prince.