It’s easy to forget when he’s cracking jokes on Inside the NBA, but Shaquille O’Neal is a massive man. The former Los Angeles Lakers is perhaps one of the most physically dominant players thanks to his large physique. During his prime, Shaq was easily one of the scariest players to face, just because of his sheer size and power.

Well, it seems like Shaq is looking like he’s ready to get back into the thick of the action. The Lakers legend posted a video of Twitter showing off his incredible physique. With that body, he can easily pass as a current NBA player! (via Bleacher Report)

Nowadays, Shaq has been killing it as part of the critically-acclaimed Inside the NBA show. The Lakers legend is a co-host alongside Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith. The show has been wildly popular, thanks in large part to the chemistry between the crew. It’s easily one of the most entertaining sports shows running today.

Back in his day, though, Shaquille O’Neal was arguably the scariest player to face in the NBA. The Lakers legend was a force in the paint, as he leveraged his size and agility to dismantle opposing defenses. Virtually the only way to stop him was to foul him repeatedly to force him to the free-throw line. Even then, you can only foul him for so long.

Perhaps Shaq could be gearing up for a return to action for the team. The Lakers do need a backup for Anthony Davis at center.