Pokemon UNITE, the multiplayer game from Pokemon, has been quiet for a while back and it is safe to say that the developers have been working on something huge. True to this point, huge may be an understatement with the announcement of Leafeon, Umbreon, and Inteleon coming to Pokemon UNITE pretty soon! Together with the upcoming new Pokemon in Pokemon UNITE, we will also be celebrating the Eevee festival that will run through the month of May to June 2023.

Leafeon, Umbreon, and Inteleon: New Additions to the UNITE Roster

While Umbreon and Leafeon will be joining the roster, an additional announcement was made for Inteleon to be included in the game in the upcoming months. Umbreon will be available to be played in the game starting May 25, 2023, while Leafeon will be added to the game as a playable character on June 8, 2023. Although already confirmed, the release date of Inteleon to Pokemon UNITE hasn’t been announced yet. Although Leafeon and Inteleon are confirmed to be coming to Pokemon UNITE, only Umbreon has its moveset available online. Check out the details of its moveset and Ability below.

Umbreon, the Moonlight Pokemon

Umbreon is one of the first new variations of the Eeveelution line that was introduced in the second generation of the game where you would have to evolve it at a specific period of the day after maxing out its friendship. Umbreon has a unique set of skills that would be pretty useful in the game and might actually be very OP for it as well.

Ability (Eevee): Anticipation – When the Pokemon would be shoved, thrown, or left unable to act, that effect is negated. This Ability goes on cooldown after it’s triggered.

Ability (Umbreon): Inner Focus – When the Pokemon would be shoved, thrown, or left unable to act, that effect is negated. For a short time, the Pokemon also becomes immune to hindrances, and its Defense and Sp. Def are increased. This Ability goes on cooldown after it’s triggered.

Basic Attack: Becomes a boosted attack with every third attack, lunging at an opposing Pokemon and dealing damage with the user’s claws. This boosted attack also restores the user’s HP. The lower the user’s remaining HP, the more HP is restored.

Swift (1st move): Has the user shoot star-shaped rays, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon and applying a mark to them. The user’s movement speed is increased when it is near marked opposing Pokemon. When the user deals damage to marked opposing Pokemon, its next basic attack becomes a boosted attack.

Fake Tears (2nd move): Has the user feign crying, dealing damage to nearby opposing Pokemon and decreasing their Defense and Sp. Def. Also grants the user a shield.

Mean Look (1st move upgrade): Has the user pin an opposing Pokemon with a dark, arresting look. For a short time, the opposing Pokemon becomes surrounded by a black zone, which it cannot leave. While the user is in the black zone, its basic attacks become boosted attacks, and it deals increased damage.

Upgrade: Increases the black zone’s duration.

Foul Play (1st move upgrade): Has the user charge, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon it hits and decreasing their movement speed. If the charge hits an opposing Pokemon, this move can be used again. If this move is used again, the user sweeps in front of itself with its tail, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon it hits, decreasing their movement speed, and shoving them. The second stage of this move deals increased damage based on the Attack of the opposing Pokemon hit in the first stage. The higher their Attack, the higher the damage.

Upgrade: The user’s next basic attack after using this move becomes a boosted attack.

Wish (2nd move upgrade): Has the user make a wish for an ally Pokemon. For a set amount of time, that ally Pokemon receives reduced damage, then afterward, the wish comes true and restores HP to that Pokemon. If the targeted ally Pokemon is knocked out before the wish comes true, a different ally Pokemon near it takes the wish instead.

Upgrade: Further reduces the damage received by the targeted ally Pokemon. Also increases the amount of HP restored when the wish comes true.

Snarl (2nd move upgrade): Has the user yell as if ranting about something, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon in the area around it and decreasing their Attack, Sp. Atk, and movement speed. Also grants the user a shield. The user continues to yell for a set amount of time, then it lets loose a final shout, leaving opposing Pokemon in the area around it unable to act and further decreasing their Attack and Sp. Atk. The Attack and Sp. Atk decreases can stack.

Upgrade: Increases the length of time the final shout leaves opposing Pokemon unable to act.

Moonlight Prance (Unite move): Has the user leap up and absorb the shields of opposing Pokemon in the area around it, taking them for itself. Then, the user lands, dealing damage to opposing Pokemon in the area of effect and leaving them unable to act. For a short time afterward, when an opposing Pokemon in the area of effect is granted a shield, the user absorbs a portion of it and takes it for itself. When the user is not in combat, it continually recovers HP.

Umbreon seems to be built to last in battles given its unique moveset, especially with its Unite Move, Moonlight Prance which takes away all the shields in an area of effect. Also backed up with moves like Wish which can restore HP and provide a shield or Snarl and Foul Play which can debuff your opponents and provide a decent amount of damage output. It also has moves that can immobilize your opponents with the use of Mean Look that traps your opponents leaving them unable to block the black zone. In the right hands, Umbreon can be a force to be reckoned with. Make sure that you are equipped with the right Held Items to be as effective as you can be as well as the right battle item (where we highly recommended the eject button to rightfully place yourself into position as your opponents beef up their shields only for you to strip them away).

Celebrating the Eevee Festival

Another announcement was made for Pokemon UNITE and Eevee fans are celebrating with the upcoming Eevee Festival taking place this May 22, 2023, to June 22, 2023. Similar to the Pika Party event held previously, the map will be filled with Eevee and a Gigantamax Eevee will appear as a Pokemon to defeat in place of Zapdos and Rayquaza at the center of the map. If you are interested to play this mode, take note that you can only play this map as Eevee and its eeveelutions only. In addition to this announcement, it has been shared that the current eeveelutions (Espeon, Sylveon, Glaceon, Umbreon, and Leafeon) will also be getting a special Checkered Holowear. Glaceon’s holowear is to be released on May 11, 2023, Espeon’s holowear is to be released on May 18, 2023, Sylveon’s holowear is to be released on May 25, 2023, and another style for Glaceon on June 1, 2023.

On top of this interesting Eevee Festival, the special Pikachu Party event will be making a comeback on June 6, 2023, until July 9, 2023, where all opponents are Pikachu in various styles.

A lot of exciting things are coming to Pokemon UNITE and we are stoked to see them come through for the game.

Best of luck, Trainers!