Skarner Rework Abilities
Note that most of Skarner's abilities also scale off of HP, but Riot Lexical went on X to reiterate that the numbers (and the scalings) are not final. “For any champions that are going on PBE between the time we make the package for influencers+press and live PBE, many iterations cycles have happened,” she said. “Those things change almost daily.”
The Skarner rework goes live on League of Legends patch 14.7. This is scheduled for April 3rd, 2024 on live servers and March 19th on the PBE.
Passive – Threads of Vibration
Skarner's attacks, Q – Shattered Earth, Q – Upheaval, and R – Impale all apply Quaking to enemies.
Enemies with three stacks of Quaking take % Max HP damage over time.
Q – Shattered Earth / Upheaval
Skarner rips a boulder from the ground, empowering his next 3 attacks to gain bonus Attack Speed and deal physical damage to surrounding enemies. His final Attack will deal an additional % max Health physical damage and Slow.
Recast: Skarner ends Shattered Earth and throws his boulder dealing physical damage and Slowing to the first enemy hit and surrounding enemies.
W – Seismic Bastion
Skarner gains a shield and triggers an earthquake that deals magic damage and Slows nearby enemies.
E – Ixtal's Impact
Skarner charges forward, following the cursor and ignoring terrain. If Skarner runs into a Champion or Large Monster, he will grab them and carry them for the rest of the charge. Striking a wall with the grabbed enemy deals physical damage and Stuns the enemy.
Skarner can Recast this Ability to end the charge early.
Successful wall strikes reduce this Ability's cooldown to 50%.
R – Impale
Skarner impales up to three enemy champions damaging and suppressing them. Skarner gains bonus movement speed for a short time and carries them with him until the end of the effect.
You can't cast Q/E or Flash during the ult.
You can pull enemies over walls.
Duration is the same regardless of how many enemies you pull.
New Skarner Skins
Classic Skarner, the Primordial Sovereign
The ancient brackern Skarner is revered in Ixtal as one of the founding members of its ruling caste, the Yun Tal, and is devoted to keeping Ixtal safe from the rest of the world by maintaining the region's isolation. As more members of the Yun Tal begin to question this decision, Skarner grows increasingly paranoid and will do anything to keep Ixtal and its people safe—no matter the cost.
Sandscourge Skarner
Trust not the whispers on the prairie winds, humming and hymning of the way home. Lost souls hear the Demon of the Old Deserts, the supposed Savior of the Wayward, long before they feel his hellish tremor. His voice rings out, crooning of safety, of protection. Reject this demon's tune — or be embalmed with sin and sand to join his mummified masses.
Guardian of the Sands Skarner
Skarner, the forsaken sovereign, ancient guardian of the sands — we invoke thee to protect us from an evil of our own making. Let no man tread upon these hallowed grounds, lest in your wrath they are torn asunder.
Earthrune Skarner
We’re excited for everyone to scuttle onto PBE and try out Skarner’s VGU tomorrow, but we wanted to give you all a quick heads up. As part of his VGU we've updated Earthrune Skarner to bring this skin up to par with more modern ones, so we’ll be increasing its tier to Deluxe and… pic.twitter.com/yGKrNMSyLd
— League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) March 18, 2024
Once the guardian of an ancient civilization, Skarner was forced to watch it collapse before his eyes. He clings to a desperate hope that one day he and his companion can rebuild what was ripped away. Until then, he vows to remain vigilant, deterring any trespassers who dare threaten the ruins and the magic that pulses through them.
Cosmic Sting Skarner
Battlecast Skarner
All Battlecasts fear the Alpha, first of his kind, for his brutal efficiency and cold calculation. Unlike the others, he is plagued by unrelenting voices in his brain, fueling him with an indescribable rage as even his thoughts cannot be trusted. This only ensures that wherever Skarner is deployed, conversion is soon to follow.
