League of Legends Patch 14.7 brings the Skarner rework, some April Fools skins, and more! Check out the full League of Legends Patch 14.7 Notes here.
League of Legends Patch 14.7 Notes
Cheddar Chief Twitch, Durian Defender Rammus, Choo-Choo Train Ornn, Toy Terror Cho’Gath, and Zesty Dip Zac will be available April 3rd, 2024 at 18:00 UTC.
A quick summary of the changes: Rell jungle is gutted, but junglers do not fret. Both Olaf and Sylas are getting jungle-related buffs, and you have a completely new champion in the Skarner rework. Galio's being pivoted into being more of an AP bruiser rather than a melee burst champion, and Camille is getting adjustments to move her away from support and back into top lane.
The Skarner Rework is live in League of Legends Patch 14.7
Passive – Threads of Vibration
Skarner's Attacks, Shattered Earth, Upheaval, and Impale, apply Quaking for 4s. At 3 stacks of Quaking, enemies take 7.0% – 12.0% (scaling with level) max-Health magic damage over its duration.
Total damage to Monsters is capped at 75-250 (scaling with level)
Q – Shattered Earth / Upheaval
Skarner rips a boulder from the ground, empowering his next 3 Attacks with 20/25/30/35/40% Attack Speed and dealing (10/20/30/40/50 +40% bonus AD +6% bonus HP) physical damage to surrounding enemies. His final Attack will deal an additional 15% max-Health physical damage and Slow affected foes by 40% for 1.25s.
Recast: Skarner ends Shattered Earth and throws his boulder, dealing (10/20/30/40/50 +40% bonus AD +6% bonus HP) + 15% max Health physical damage, and additionally Slowing the first enemy hit — and any other surrounding enemies — by 40% for 1.25s.
Percent Health Damage to Monsters is capped at 100/175/250/325/400.
Shattered earth deals 50% to structures.
Cooldown: 13/11.5/10/8.5/7
Mana Cost: 40/45/50/55/60
W – Seismic Bastion
Skarner gains 9% HP Shield for 2.5s and triggers an earthquake that deals (60/90/120/150/180) + 80% AP magic damage and Slows enemies by 20/25/30/35/40% for 1s.
Cooldown: 10/9/8/7/6
Mana Cost: 40/45/50/55/60
E – Ixtal's Impact
Skarner charges forward, steering toward the chosen direction and ignoring terrain. If he runs into a Champion or large monster, Skarner drags them along for the rest of his charge.
Colliding into a wall with an enemy in tow deals 30/60/90/120/150 +10% HP physical damage to the enemy and Stuns them for 1.5s.
Skarner can Recast this Ability to end his charge early.
Successful wall collisions reduce this Ability's cooldown to 65%.
Cooldown: 24/22/20/18/16
Mana Cost: 50/55/60/65/70
R – Impale
Skarner's tails lash forward, dealing 150/250/350 +100% AP magic damage and Suppressing the first 3 Champions he hits for 1.5s. Those hit are dragged along by Skarner for the duration of this Ability.
If Skarner hits at least one Champion he gains 40% Move Speed for 1.5 seconds.
If Shattered Earth is active, Skarner will cast Upheaval first.
Cooldown: 120/105/90
Mana Cost: 100 Mana at all ranks
Champion Changes in League of Legends Patch 14.7
Camille
Q – Precision Protocol
- Bonus Move Speed: 30/32.5/35/37.5/40% >>> 30/35/40/45/50%
- Cooldown: 9/8.25/7.5/6.75/6 >>> 9/8/7/6/5
W – Tactical Sweep
- Outer Cone Base Damage: 5/5.5/6/6.5/7% Max HP >>> 6/6.5/7/7.5/8% Max HP
E – Hookshot
- Damage: 80/110/140/170/200 (+90% bonus AD) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+90% bonus AD)
Fiora
Base Stats
- Attack Damage: 68 >>> 66
Galio
Passive – Colossal Smash
- Magic Damage: 15-115 (based on level) (+100% AD) (+40% AP) (+60% Bonus Magic Resistance) >>> 15-115 (based on level) (+100% AD) (+45% AP) (+60% Bonus Magic Resistance)
W – Shield of Durand
- Magic Damage Reduction (halved for physical damage): 20/25/30/35/40 (+4% per 100 bonus magic resistance) (+1% per 100 bonus health) >>> 25/30/35/40/45% (+4% per 100 AP) (+8% per 100 bonus magic resistance) (+1% per 100 bonus health)
E – Justice Punch
- Damage: 75/115/155/195/235 (+90% AP) >>> 90/130/170/210/250 (+90% AP)
Karma
W – Focused Resolve
- Root Duration: 1.4/1.55/1.7/1.85/2 >>> 1.6/1.7/1.8/1.9/2
R – Mantra
- R+E AoE Shield: 39-129 (based on E and R ranks) (+31.5% AP) >>> 45/81/117/153 (based on R ranks) (+40.5% AP). (Note: Move speed and single-target shield unchanged)
Kayn
Q – Reaping Slash
- Damage: 75/95/115/135/155 (+80 Bonus AD) >>> 75/95/115/135/155 (+85% Bonus AD)
Lux
Passive – Illumination
- Magic Damage: 30-200 (based on level) (+25% AP) >>> 30-200 (based on level) (+30%AP)
Q – Light Binding
- Magic Damage: 80/120/160/200/240 (+60% AP) >>> 80/120/160/200/240 (+65% AP)
Nami
W – Ebb and Flow
- Magic Damage: 60/100/140/180/220 (+55% AP) >>> 60/95/130/165/200 (+50% AP)
- Healing: 55/75/95/115/135 (+25% AP) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+40% AP)
- Bounce Falloff: -15% (+7.5% per 100 AP) >>> -10% (+10% per 100 AP)
E – Tidecaller’s Blessing
- Magic Damage: 20/35/50/65/80 (+20%AP) >>> 20/30/40/50/60 (+20%AP)
Nasus
Passive – Soul Eater
- Life Steal: 11/16/21% (based on level) >>> 12/18/24% (based on level)
Q – Siphoning Strike
- Bonus Physical Damage: 30/50/70/90/110 (+Siphoning Strike stacks) >>> 40/60/80/100/120 (+Siphoning Strike stacks)
Olaf
Q – Undertow
- newBonus Monster damage: 5/10/15/20/25
W – Tough it Out
- Bonus Attack Speed Duration: 4 seconds >>> 5 seconds
- Mana Cost: 30 >>> 50
E – Reckless Swing
- Cooldown Refund: 1 second per basic attack >>> 1s per basic attack, increased to 2 seconds when hitting monsters
R – Ragnarok
- Mana Cost: 0 >>> 100
Rek'Sai
Passive – Fury of the Xer’Sai
- Fury gain from minions, wards, and plants: 12.5 >>> 5
- Heal: 12-20% Max HP (based on level) >>> 10-20% Max HP (based on level)
Rell
- Base Stats
- Magic Resist Growth: 1.85 >>> 2.05
Q – Shattering Strike
- Bonus Monster Damage: Removed
W – Crash Down / Mount Up
- Crash Down – Bonus Monster Damage: Removed
- Mount Up – Bonus Monster Damage: Removed
E – Full Tilt
- Bonus Monster Damage: Removed
Senna
Passive – Absolution
- Soul Drop Chance on Allied Support Minion Kill: 28% >>> 8.4%
- Soul Drop Change on Minion Kill: 2.8% >>> 8.4%
Smolder
- Base Stats
- Armor: 24 >>> 26
Q – Super Scorcher Breath
- Bonus Physical Damage based on Crit Chance: 0-30% >>> 0-50%
Sona
Passive – Power Chord
- Staccato Damage Bonus: 40% >>> 50%
Q – Hymn of Valor
- Ally Bonus Magic Damage: 10/15/20/25/30 (+20% AP) >>> 10/15/20/25/30 (+10%AP)
W – Aria of Perseverance
- Heal: 30/45/60/75/90 (+15% AP) >>> 30/45/60/75/90 (+30% AP)
E – Song of Celerity
- Ally Move Speed: 10/11/12/13/14% (+2% per 100 AP) >>> 10/12/14/16/18% (+2% per 100 AP)
Volibear
Q – Thundering Smash
- Crits only increase Volibear’s attack damage instead of total ability damage
R – Stormbringer
- Cooldown: 140/120/100 >>> 160/135/110
Sylas
Q – Chain Lash
- Minion and Monster Damage: 40% >>> 40% for minions and 70% for monsters
Item Changes in League of Legends Patch 14.7
Zaz'Zak's Realmspike
- Void Explosion Damage: 20 (+20%AP) (+4% Target Max HP) >>> 10 (+20% AP) (+3% Target Max HP)
- Cooldown: 8/7/6 at level 1/11/16 >>> 10
Bloodsong
- Spellblade AD Ratio: 150% >>> 100%
Imperial Mandate
- Current HP Damage: 12% >>> 10%
Statikk Shiv
- Total Cost: 2700 >>> 2900
World Atlas
- Excessive Minion Kill Threshold: 20 minions in 5 minutes >>> 20 minions (divided by the number of support items on your team) in 5 minutes. This update applies to all support items.
- For additional clarity this would be 10 minions over 5 minutes if two people on your team have World Atlas, then 7 minions over 5 minutes if three people have it, etc.
Other Changes
ARAM Balance Changes
Buffs
- Galio: Damage Taken: 110% >>> 105%
- Morgana: Damage Dealt: 90% >>> 95%
- Rell: Damage Taken: 105% >>> 100%
- Sett: Ability Haste: -20 >>> 0
- Singed: Damage Taken: 110% >>> 105%
- Sona: Damage Dealt: 95% >>> 100%
- Teemo: Damage Dealt: 85% >>> 90%
- Urgot: Damage Taken: 110% >>> 105%
- Zyra: Ability Haste: -20 >>> 0
Adjustments
- Cho’Gath: Damage Taken: 105% >>> 110%
- Taric: Damage Taken: 105% >>> 110%
Quickplay Changes
Quickplay is also seeing some bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements to improve predictability and usability.
The predictability changes aim to reduce the cases wherein players go into the loading screen with the wrong runes, champions, or cosmetics. “We found that one reason this occurs is that selections made while in queue do not stick, so we made a change to prevent it from happening in most cases. Another issue we tracked down is if a player has an invalid or incomplete rune page equipped, the system will assign them a different valid page. Our fix drives more awareness that there’s an issue with your current rune page so you can resolve it yourself,” outlined the official patch notes.
For the usability improvements, the Quickplay UI now has bigger hitboxes for the more important choices and also gives players a clearer, top-down view so they know exactly what they chose. “n the previous version, when you selected jungle, we gave you Smite, but when you selected from jungle to another position, we left it up to you to change spells. Our fix will give you a position appropriate spell in that case, for example: ignite if you select from jungle to mid. Of course, you can change it to whatever you want, but this should put most players in a better state.”
Ranked restricted players will also no longer be able to abuse Quickplay remakes to work towards lifting their restrictions.
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue that caused Sundered Sky to not crit after canceling the previous auto attack.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Rift Herald to stay in its original position after Evelynn jumps in it while leaving camouflage radius until she crashes or reveals herself later. (Editor’s note: bruh what?)
- Fixed a bug where Porcelain Protector Aurelion Sol’s The Skies Descend (R) VFX were not consistently aligned with the trail VFX from enemy perspective.
- Fixed a bug where God-King Darius’ Noxian Guillotine (R) would damage the target enemy if Darius was stunned before the ability animation played.
- Fixed a bug where Battlecast / Arclight / Bee'Koz's Void Rift (W) stole VFX from Star Guardian Rell's Magnet Storm (R).
- Fixed a bug where Twitch’s Ambush (Q) range indicator was not rendering over impassable terrain on Shadowfoot, Dragonslayer, and High Noon skins.
- Fixed a bug where Shan Hai Scrolls Cho’Gath’s arm readjusted its position abruptly after basic attacks.
- Fixed a bug Thunderlord Ornn’s Call of the Forge God (R) elemental ram VFX had partially black textures.
- Fixed an issue where Guinsoo’s Rageblade decided to not show up in the Attack Damage section.
- Fixed an issue where Graves was unable to cast R while grounded.
- Fixed an issue where enemies could sometimes flash out of Yone’s R after it landed placing them in a new spot but still taking the damage/stun.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Spear of Shojin from increasing damage from passive abilities.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Jax’s passive buff icon and fishing buff icon from appearing.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Viego to cast Yone E after changing into another champion.
- Fixed an issue that caused Ornn’s Masterwork Items to not display damage counters.
- Fixed an issue that caused enemies to sometimes die in Kindred’s R while affected by Renata Glasc’s W.
- Fixed an issue that caused Caitlyn’s headshot passive to be consumed when comboing her E and W.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Miss Fortune from gaining conqueror stacks when her basic attacks were empowered by her Passive.
- Fixed an issue that caused Briar to sometimes not display her ability icons.
- Fixed an issue that caused Ryze’s VFX to not display when casting his R near elevated terrain.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Rek’Sai from gaining stacks of certain runes and Eclipse’s passive when she uses Q.
- Fixed an issue that caused Profane Hydra and Titanic Hydra to have no effect when using them via Zoe’s spell thief.
- Fixed an issue that caused Smolder’s R to be more whiny in spectator mode (it was playing the SFX twice for some reason).
- Fixed an issue that allowed Neeko’s W clone to dance and move at the same time.
- Fixed an issue that caused champions to be unable to auto attack after using attack move commands while rooted/snared.
- Fixed an issue that caused champions to auto attack unintentionally after being hit by a root/snare.