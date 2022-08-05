fbpx
LeBron James’ ban from fighting game tournament draws hilarious reactions from Multiversus fans

Add being “banned to one of the most prestigious fighting game tournaments” to LeBron James’ stacked resume. The NBA superstar was recently announced as one of the latest additions to Multiversus. Multiversus, one of the rising stars of the fighting game community, will be part of the prestigious EVO Championship Series.

However, due to the recent nature of LeBron James’ inclusion, EVO organizers decided to ban him, along with other recent releases, from the tournament. While the ban makes sense from a gameplay standpoint, fans still found it funny. After all, it is bizarre to hear that an NBA superstar is banned from a video game tournament, of all places.

Some fans wondered about the possibility of LeBron James wanting to attend EVO. Would the Lakers star be banned from attending the event entirely?

Some fans poked fun at the memes and asked the real questions. How would this ban from EVO affect LeBron’s legacy?

The good news for LeBron James mains in Multiversus is that this will likely be the only time the character will be banned from a tournament. To preserve the competitive integrity, organizers typically ban newly released characters from tournaments. This allows players to master the character and learn how to play against it.

At the very least, though, we got these glorious memes from this Multiverus ban. “LeBron James gets banned from EVO” is a sentence no gamer thought they’d ever hear. Yet, here we are. What a time to live in, man.

