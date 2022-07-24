LeBron James, Rick & Morty join MultiVersus Roster

LeBron James, Rick Sanchez, and Morty Smith all make their way to the chaotic battlefield of MultiVersus, becoming part of the game’s roster.

LeBron James MultiVersus Character Reveal Trailer

Four-time NBA Champion, four-time NBA season MVP, four-time NBA Finals MVP, eighteen-time All-Star, and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist LeBron James, considered to be one of the greatest of all time, joins the MultiVersus Roster, Player First Games’ upcoming platform fighting game from the same vein as the Smash Bros. series. In virtue of appearing in the Looney Tunes spin-off film Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron James found his unusual way into the Warner Bros. published game. Wielding a basketball as a weapon and his Space Jam jersey as his armor, LeBron channels his inner cartoon spirit by dunking on opponents and breaking ankles on the battlefield. Just like any other character in the MultiVersus roster, he is voiced by his original VA (i.e., himself) and can sport different looks with different skins and costumes.

LeBron James joins the MultiVersus roster on July 26, 2022, the same day the game enters the Open Beta phase.

Rick and Morty also coming to MultiVersus

Warner Bros. Games also announced that the grandpa-grandson duo Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith from the hit animated series Rick & Morty will be joining the MultiVersus roster at a later date. Rick Sanchez will be bringing many abilities, where “many of which utilize his signature portal gun and can be strategically combined with his other tricks, like summoning Meeseeks.” Rick Sanchez will be joining the roster sometime in Season 1, on a yet-unspecified date.

Meanwhile, Morty Smith focuses more on defense, with abilities that “will have a mix of skills with an emphasis on projectiles and counter moves, including grenade weapons and the ability to whip himself at opponents.” Morty Smith will be joining the MultiVersus roll call at the launch of Season 1 on August 9, 2022.

The addition of LeBron James, Morty Smith, and Rick Sanchez increases the total number of playable characters in MultiVersus to 19. The current roster includes a variety of characters from different Warner Bros. media, including Arya Stark from Game of Thrones, Batman and Harley Quinn from DC, The Iron Giant, and Shaggy and Velma from Scooby-Doo.

MultiVersus will be entering its Open Beta Phase on July 26 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Early Access to the Open Beta is now available for players who previously participated in the MultiVersus Closed Alpha, as well as those who receive a code via Twitch Drops. Players can also gain Early Access to the Open Beta by purchasing a MultiVersus Founder’s Pack, which includes different levels of in-game content via the Standard, Deluxe, and Premium Editions.