LeBron James, Dwyane Wade team up with Netflix for Redeem Team documentary

Lebron James and Dwayne are collaborating with Netflix and the International Olympic Committee to create a new documentary called “The Redeem Team,” per Netflix on Twitter. The documentary will premier on October 7th and will cover the story of the 2008 US Olympic Men’s Basketball Team.

The 2008 US Olympic Men’s Basketball Team brought home a victory from the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. Lebron James and Dwayne Wade led the charge for the team, making them the perfect players to help produce this story.

Wade, one of the executive producers, discussed the motivation behind creating the documentary, per Netflix.

“In 2008, I played with heroes of mine, all-stars, friends and future teammates. Outside of winning and showing the world that we were still the most dominant, our other big challenge was changing the perception of what everyone thought about the NBA and USA Basketball! I’m excited for everyone to get an opportunity to go behind the scenes and see all the work that went into this iconic team — the Redeem Team!”

The fact that Dwayne Wade and Lebron James’ names are tied to this project will draw interest alone. But for anyone who watched the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, they will undoubtedly appreciate a behind the scenes look. The 2008 games were entertaining and the US Mens Basketball Team stole the show.

Director John Weinbach, who also directed “The Last Dance,” revealed the main draw of sports documentaries, per Netflix.

“It’s a human story that also happens to be [about] sports. It’s a story about a team, [but] it’s also personal. They wanted to prove something to themselves, to the world and to each other.”