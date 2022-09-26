LiAngelo Ball getting another shot to play with LaMelo, Hornets

LiAngelo Ball is returning to Charlotte after spending last season’s training camp with his brother LaMelo Ball and the Hornets, per Shams Charania. Charania reports that LiAngelo signed a non-guaranteed deal with the team.

LiAngelo Ball’s signing completes the Hornets roster and brings it to max capacity. Charlotte can still obviously release a player if they choose to add someone else, so Ball will need to prove he belongs on the team during training camp.

Ball recently played in the G-League with the Greensboro Swarm. He told the Charlotte Observer how playing for the Swarm allowed him to see LaMelo Ball on a consistent basis.

“That’s the dude I grew up with,” LiAngelo Ball said. “I see Melo every day, talk to him every day. So that’s still my brother at the end of the day even though he’s in the league. But yeah, it’s cool having him there, man.”

LiAngelo Ball is hoping to make the official Hornets roster this season. He displayed signs of potential during his previous G-League stint. People tend to forget that he’s only 23-years old. Ball still could become a quality NBA player as a 6’5 shooting guard. He may not have the same ceiling as LaMelo or even Lonzo for that matter, but he may be able to carve out a decent career as a role player.

However, Ball first needs to force the Hornets to keep him on the NBA roster by playing well during training camp and the preseason. If LiAngelo Ball makes the Hornets, it would be entertaining to see him and LaMelo play alongside one another this year.