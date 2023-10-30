New York Liberty superstar Breanna Stewart and her wife Marta Xargay welcomed their second child in a heartwarming IG post on Sunday.

The couple named their baby boy Theo Joseph Stewart Xargay, per Breanna Stewart's post. The 2023 WNBA MVP wrote the caption, “Welcome to the world little man.”

Joseph Xargay weighed 11 pounds and 12 ounces at birth. Breanna Stewart gave props to her wife Marta Xargay for giving birth to their second child.

The couple's older child Ruby was a surrogate baby. This time around, Marta Xargay carried Joseph Stewart in her womb, per the New Haven Register's Maggie Vanoni.

Both Xargay children entered the world within days of Breanna Stewart's sports accomplishments. Ruby Xargay was born several days after Stewart led Team USA to the gold medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. On the other hand, she and her parents welcomed her baby brother several days after the Liberty reached the 2023 WNBA Finals.

Theo Josephy Stewart Xargay will most likely beome a regular fixture at Liberty games. His mother Breanna Stewart shared an adorable moment with his older sister after the former won her second career WNBA MVP award on September 27.

It was a fitting way to cap off Stewart's first season with the Liberty. She averaged 23.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists for the Liberty in the 2023 WNBA season. With Breanna Stewart firing on all cylinders, New York won 32 games and reached the WNBA Finals for the first time in 21 years.

Although the Liberty fell short of winning their first WNBA title, they still have the 2023 WNBA MVP. Expect Breanna Stewart to come out with all guns blazing as the Liberty seek redemption in 2024.