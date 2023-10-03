The WNBA Finals clash between the two league superteams that everybody has been waiting for all season long is official. The No. 1 seeded Las Vegas Aces led by A'ja Wilson will defend their title against the juggernaut New York Liberty led by 2023 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart. Ahead of Game 1 between the Liberty and Aces, we'll be making out Liberty WNBA Finals predictions.

From the star power to the elite coaching to the respect these two teams have for each other — this upcoming WNBA Finals series has all the ingredients to become a classic. At the same time, this could also birth a heated rivalry between the two most loaded powerhouses in the WNBA.

As expected, the Aces enter the Finals as the favorites to win back-to-back championships. The two teams split their regular season series, with both teams winning at home. But the Liberty did beat the defending champs pretty convincingly in Las Vegas' home turf to win the 2023 WNBA Commissioner's Cup — thus giving them the 3-2 advantage in all of their encounters this season. While the Aces have yet to taste defeat in the postseason, the Liberty may have the edge mentally knowing they have Las Vegas' number, especially since they already beat the reigning champs in a high-stakes Commissioner's Cup game.

Despite losing Game 1 of their semi-finals series against the Connecticut Sun, the Liberty have since bounced back and won three straight to book their date with the Aces in the WNBA Finals. With New York heading into the championship round with momentum, let's make our Liberty bold predictions for their WNBA Finals showdown against the Aces.

1. Liberty will win Game 1 on the road

With the games getting tougher for the Aces the deeper they get into the postseason, we predict the Liberty to catch the defending champions off guard and steal homecourt advantage by winning Game 1.

Las Vegas has swept its way through the WNBA playoffs so far. But the road has been getting tougher for A'ja Wilson and company. They started out really dominant, as they won their two first round series games against the Chicago Sky by a combined 50 points. The Aces also swept the Dallas Wings in the semi-finals, but the No. 4 seed squad still made the reigning champs work to get to the championship round. In Game 3, for the first time in the playoffs, Las Vegas found itself trailing heading into the fourth quarter. But the Aces were able to hold a resilient Wings team off to book its return trip to the Finals.

Meanwhile, the Liberty have been involved in more close games throughout the playoffs. They needed to earn their ticket to the semi-finals with an overtime win over the Washington Mystics. The Sun then shocked them on their home floor in Game 1 with a 78-63 win. After taking the next two games, New York needed to grind it out to close out Connecticut in four games with an 87-84 win. While you could argue the Liberty have not looked as sharp as they were during the regular season, they enter this finals more battle-tested than the Aces.

They've also heard the noise and know that they are the underdogs heading into the Finals. With that, it wouldn't be shocking if they send an early message and win Game 1 over the defending champs.

2. Liberty will shoot lights out from three

The New York Liberty love shooting the three-ball — and they're very good at it making them, too. In fact, 2023 Liberty were the greatest three-point shooting team in WNBA history. With that, we predict New York to go absolutely lights out from beyond the arc throughout this epic Finals series versus the Las Vegas Aces.

As a team, the Liberty made 444 threes, setting the record for most three-pointers in a season. New York also led the league in three-point percentage at 37.4 percent. One of the reasons why they shot the ball so well from three is because over 90 percent of their looks came off assists.

The Liberty were also first in three-point attempts with over 29 per game, which makes up 42.4 percent of their shot totals. Also, 37.3 percent of their points tally came from beyond the arc.

New York is also going from the No. 1 team in defending the three in Connecticut, to a middle-of-the-pack three-point defense in Las Vegas. The Aces were just 6th in opponents' three-point percentage and 7th in opponents' three-point conversions.

The Liberty did struggle from downtown to begin the playoffs, but they have found their rhythm over their last three games, where they converted over 39 percent of their looks from three-point range. Betnijah Laney, in particular, has found the stroke from long distance over this stretch. From Games 2 to 4, the 29-year-old made 3.3 three-pointers per game on 52.6 percent shooting.

3. Liberty will win their first WNBA Championship

With a Game 1 win and going bonkers from three throughout the series, we predict New York to make history and win its first ever WNBA championship.

The Las Vegas Aces may be loaded with a star-studded core of A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young. But New York is just as much of a juggernaut with the 2023 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones, rising star Sabrina Ionescu, and the aforementioned Betnijah Laney, who is entering the Finals on a heater.

Though Vegas is still the favorite, the Liberty should be just as favored. And we think they can pull off what, in reality, shouldn't be an upset and prevent an Aces back-to-back coronation.