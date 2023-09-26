2023 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart made one of the most touching acceptance speeches in league history on Tuesday. Stewart, who won her second career WNBA MVP award in her first year with the New York Liberty, shared an adorable moment with her daughter Ruby on the podium.

Wholesome moment between Breanna Stewart and daughter Ruby during her WNBA MVP acceptance speech ❤️ (via @WNBA)pic.twitter.com/978ij2vnVu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 26, 2023

“Um, first of all, let's say that I'm really proud to be here. And to come back from injury…to be a role model to you, Ruby, is really what keeps me going. And today you get to see your mommy win MVP,” Breanna Stewart said.

Stewart spent her first six WNBA seasons with the Seattle Storm. Stewart sat out the entire 2019 WNBA campaign due to a torn Achilles. She signed with the Liberty as an unrestricted free agent in February 2023. Stewart got off to a rousing start with New York and never looked back. She averaged a career-high 23.0 points per game and led the Liberty to an outstanding 32-8 win-loss record.

Breanna Stewart beat the Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas and Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson for 2023 WNBA MVP honors. Stewart also won the AP Player of the Year award and earned 2023 WNBA All-Defensive First Team honors.

Stewart's second WNBA MVP award garnered mixed reactions from fans on social media. Some of them felt Thomas was the worthy recipient. On the other hand, Aces fans felt Wilson deserved a second consecutive WNBA MVP award. Wilson admitted losing out to Stewart “hurt like hell.”

Breanna Stewart has a bigger task at hand – her Liberty are behind 0-1 in their best-of-five WNBA semifinals series against the Sun. Can Stewart lead the Liberty to their first WNBA title? The plot thickens with each passing day.