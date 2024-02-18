Sabrina Ionescu thinks that Steph Curry is the GOAT shooter no matter what.

All-Star weekend is here, and one of the most intriguing parts of this year's festivities is the three-point competition between New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu and Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry. The Warriors and the Liberty have both been fortunate to have these two stars, and on Saturday night, we get to see them battle it out in a three-point competition. It's going to be exciting to see, and Ionescu is trying to pull off the upset.

The two players are currently warming up for their Saturday night competition, and Shaquille O'Neal had a question for the Liberty star as she gets ready for battle.

“Someone’s going to walk away with the title of the best shooter ever,” O'Neal said. “Do you want that?”

Sabrina Ionescu is one of the best players in the WNBA, and he she has been terrific with the Liberty. She has led the team to a lot of success, and a lot of the success comes from her ability to shoot the deep ball. She is a legendary shooter, but she thinks that Steph Curry is the best shooter ever no matter what happens on Saturday night.

“Steph Curry is the best ever,” Ionescu said. “I'm not competing for that… If I can give him a run for his money, I’m gonna do that.”

Ionescu has high praise for Curry, and she doesn't see Saturday's competition changing anything. The Liberty star is going to give it her all, and she is certainly capable of beating Curry. However, she doesn't think that a win would make her a better shooter than Curry.

The competition is going to be very exciting to watch, and it is almost upon us. There is a lot of good stuff lined up for All-Star weekend, but this might be the best of the best.