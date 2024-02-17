Warriors' Stephen Curry sends a message to Sabrina Ionescu.

Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu are set to have a three-point showdown on Saturday night during the NBA All-Star Weekend. Many basketball fans have been looking forward to this matchup for a few years now and it's finally happening. Leading up to the event, the Golden State Warriors superstar sends a message to Ionescu.

All he needed were eight words. From the sounds of it, the Warriors' star is locking in for this little showdown against Sabrina Ionescu. If that's the case, the New York Liberty star is going to have her hands full.

“I'm coming for you, Sabrina. Coming for you.”

The festivities begin at 8 P.M. Eastern on TNT. It all kicks off with the Kia Skills Challenge, then is followed up by the Starry 3-Point Contest. After that, we'll finally see Stephen Curry face off against Sabrina Ionescu in a head-to-head 3-point challenge. Then the AT&T Slam Dunk contest will cap off the evening.

It's pretty cool the NBA is bringing Ionescu into the All-Star Weekend. She's considered one of the best shooters in the WNBA and many believe she has what it takes to take down the Warriors' superstar. Especially after she recorded 37 points in the WNBA 3-point contest, beating Curry's record of 31.

With that said, make sure to tune in and watch history in the making. It'll at least be a fun event for both Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu. The Warriors guard is speculated to win, but Ionescu has as good a chance as anybody.